King Charles and Kate Middleton's 'Close Relationship' Was on Full Display at Trooping the Colour

“The protocol is that traditionally Kate and William would be standing next to each other and the King and Camilla standing next to each other," Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference. The balcony is all orchestrated, but I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.'"

“It was nice that Charles and Catherine were standing next to each other, they are very close and it showed they are supporting each other," the former royal butler continued. "I think it was a nice gesture and I’m sure William is pleased they were there beside each other."