King Charles and Kate Middleton's 'Close Relationship' Was on Full Display at Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton and King Charles' unique bond was on full display at Trooping the Colour, as the two royals have been supporting each other as they battle cancer.
“The protocol is that traditionally Kate and William would be standing next to each other and the King and Camilla standing next to each other," Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference. The balcony is all orchestrated, but I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.'"
“It was nice that Charles and Catherine were standing next to each other, they are very close and it showed they are supporting each other," the former royal butler continued. "I think it was a nice gesture and I’m sure William is pleased they were there beside each other."
Kate took to Instagram on Friday, June 21, to announce she would attend Trooping the Colour after skipping the rehearsal on Saturday, June 8.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote in an Instagram caption.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," Kate admitted.
Trooping the Colour was Kate's first royal engagement of the year, as she took a step back from duties to focus on her health.
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."
When Kate first revealed she had cancer, Charles shared he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."
He later said he was in "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law."