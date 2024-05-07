King Charles and Kate Middleton's 'Scary Cancer Diagnoses' Makes Them More Relatable to the British Public

Charles represents a new era of the monarchy, and his decision to be open about his health indicates a shift in royal culture.

"They made the right decision to be transparent about the diagnosis – it’s the first time in history a British monarch has done that," Felton Spence shared. "The king knows that this is an opportunity for him to connect with and serve as an advocate for men everywhere, and to really make a difference with early diagnosis rates."

"The Princess of Wales took more time to reveal the truth of her treatment, but she explained so poignantly that the decision had everything to do with preparing her young children," Spence continued, referring to how Kate didn't reveal her illness until March. "I think we can expect her to be a bigger presence in cancer advocacy when she is well enough."