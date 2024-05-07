King Charles and Kate Middleton's 'Scary Cancer Diagnoses' Makes Them More Relatable to the British Public
King Charles and Kate Middleton shocked the world when they revealed they both have cancer, and the silver lining is that their health challenges are helping them to connect with the British public.
"This unfortunate health battle has not only brought the king and his daughter-in-law closer, but it’s also endeared them to millions of people around the world who have dealt with a scary cancer diagnosis themselves or that of a loved one," Shannon Felton Spence, former British public affairs official, explained to an outlet.
Since returning to "forward-facing duties," Charles has become the patron of Cancer Research U.K., and his vulnerability encouraged citizens to prioritize their health.
Charles represents a new era of the monarchy, and his decision to be open about his health indicates a shift in royal culture.
"They made the right decision to be transparent about the diagnosis – it’s the first time in history a British monarch has done that," Felton Spence shared. "The king knows that this is an opportunity for him to connect with and serve as an advocate for men everywhere, and to really make a difference with early diagnosis rates."
"The Princess of Wales took more time to reveal the truth of her treatment, but she explained so poignantly that the decision had everything to do with preparing her young children," Spence continued, referring to how Kate didn't reveal her illness until March. "I think we can expect her to be a bigger presence in cancer advocacy when she is well enough."
Kate returned to Instagram in March to update fans on her health after months of speculation, and His Majesty released a message supporting his daughter-in-law.
Charles said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.
The King and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," the palace said.
Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner compared Charles to his mother, Queen Elizabeth.
"King Charles' openness about his cancer, [in particular,] caught many by surprise when he revealed his condition in such a public manner," Turner shared. "His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was stoic to the end but never spoke publicly about any health issues."
"[It] was quite obvious her health was failing, especially to those at the palace who saw her going around in a wheelchair," he added. "I feel the public has warmed to the king even more [after he spoke out]."
Aside from how Charles differs from Elizabeth, his recent public outing at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London reminded Turner of Princess Diana.
"Certainly, he has become much more physically close, holding hands with cancer patients similar to the late Princess Diana," Turner noted. "He seems to feel at ease, putting others at their ease too, and portrays a sense of accomplishment talking about his planned trips abroad this year and events such as Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour, where he hopes to ride his horse down the Mall to the event."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.