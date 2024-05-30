Cancer-Stricken King Charles Will Attend Trooping the Colour — But With a 'Major Change' to His Role
King Charles will attend the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, but his role will have a few alterations to it due to his cancer diagnosis.
His Majesty will have a major change, as he will inspect the soldiers from a carriage instead of on horseback.
Although Charles will be in attendance, Kate Middleton will skip the rehearsal on Saturday, June 8, but the palace hasn't confirmed if she will be at the official gathering. OK! previously reported His Majesty is protective of the Princess of Wales as she undergoes cancer treatment.
"There are those inside and outside the palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis] for supposedly not shouldering her share of the royal burden, for not going to as many ribbon cuttings, hospital openings and plaque unveilings as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the king or Princess Anne, for instance," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"It has always been Kate's choice to prioritize her children's well-being over royal duties," he shared. "In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now the king brooks no criticism of Kate, period."
Kate hasn't attended a royal engagement since Christmas, which means not many know how she's really feeling.
"Other royal family members and courtiers alike know that they risk being read the Riot Act by the king if they dare utter a negative syllable about Kate," Andersen alleged. "Charles has also made it clear that everyone should stand down in terms of when and how she returns to a full public schedule."
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Charles was reportedly proud of his "beloved daughter-in-law" after her announcement.
"Charles was moved to tears by Kate's stunning video announcement that she has cancer," Andersen said. "The king sees her as, in a word, brave. He also knows better than anyone that the future of the monarchy is to a considerable extent in her hands."
"She is not only the wife of a future king but the mother of a future monarch," he added. "Kate has also shown herself to be unswervingly loyal to the royal family and above reproach — things he can't always say about other Windsors."
GB News reported on the Trooping the Colour.