Queen Camilla Makes Appearance at Wimbledon as Tennis Fans Hope Kate Middleton Will Attend Final Matches
Queen Camilla made her presence known at Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 10, but fans want Kate Middleton to represent the royal family at the gathering.
The Princess of Wales goes to the sporting event annually, but due to her ongoing cancer battle, her RSVP remains unknown.
“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Club Chair Debbie Jevans told an outlet.
OK! previously reported royal expert Cameron Walker discussed the significance of the Princess of Wales being at Wimbledon since becoming a member of the royal family.
"The Princess of Wales is president of the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon — in other words, she presents trophies to the winners," Walker said on GB News. "She did that last year, she bought her children George and Charlotte to watch the tennis."
"She took over that role from Prince Edward, Duke of Kent," he added. "He's clearly approaching his 90s and he stood down from that role."
The final match will take place on Sunday, July 14, but Kate has been taking on a reduced workload to focus on her recovery.
"Kensington Palace has not ruled out whether she'll make an appearance," the royal commentator stated.
"But what is very clear and what they've always said, when they announced that she had cancer and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, was if she feels well enough and if she feels able to, she will attend an engagement," he noted. "That's what we saw with Trooping the Colour."
Hilary Fordwich believes Kate wants to go to Wimbledon, but she is following her medical team's advice.
"Her next goal is... to attend the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Law Tennis Club starting July 1," Fordwich told an outlet. "As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners."
In the past, Kate would bring Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the outing.
"When Princess Catherine was chatting with all three of her children, waving to the crowds and smiling during the Trooping the Colour festivities, one could see she was smiling through the strain of her draining chemotherapy," Fordwich explained. "Glamorous and gorgeous as ever, she was not her ebullient self."
"She later took time to rest whilst Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Wembley Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert," Fordwich shared.
Devans spoke to The Telegraph.