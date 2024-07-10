Queen Camilla Makes Appearance at Wimbledon as Tennis Fans Hope Kate Middleton Will Attend Final Matches

Queen Camilla made her presence known at Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 10, but fans want Kate Middleton to represent the royal family at the gathering.

The Princess of Wales goes to the sporting event annually, but due to her ongoing cancer battle, her RSVP remains unknown.

“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Club Chair Debbie Jevans told an outlet.