Kate Middleton Breaks Cover for First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Trooping the Colour: Photos

"The thing about William and Kate is that they honestly do a lot of this stuff themselves. It’s not like the old days of Queen Elizabeth II where the men in gray wrote something and the queen just signed it without any input." they claimed. "This was very clearly demonstrated with the photoshopped Mother’s Day image. For good or ill, they write the letters and take the pictures and tell their staff, ‘Send it out.'"

In the regretful note, the University of St. Andrews alum wrote, "Being your Colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."