Kate Middleton Breaks Cover for First Public Appearance Since Cancer Diagnosis at Trooping the Colour: Photos
Kate Middleton is back in the public eye after revealing her cancer diagnosis.
On Saturday, June 15, the Princess of Wales, 42, stepped out with members of the royal family to celebrate the annual Trooping the Colour in London after announcing to the world she was battling the disease in March.
Kate stood alongside her husband, Prince William, her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, as well as her father-in-law, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla, as they gathered together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Before viewing the planes fly overhead, the mother-of-three was seen in the car making her way to the celebration of the birthday of the leader of England, 75.
On Friday, June 14, Kate confirmed she would be attending the event amid her serious health issues. "I’m looking forward to attending the king’s birthday parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she explained in an official statement.
"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal," the Duchess of Cambridge added.
Despite Kate slowly returning to her normal duties, people closest to the matriarch claimed there's no formal plan for her to be a fully working royal again.
"I think to pick through the wording of her letter looking for clues to her intentions is a mistake," an insider claimed after Kate published an apology letter to the regiment after missing the Trooping the Colour rehearsal on Saturday, June 8. "I am sure she does hope to be able to represent the Irish Guards again ‘very soon’ in an uncomplicated, normal understanding of that sentiment."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The thing about William and Kate is that they honestly do a lot of this stuff themselves. It’s not like the old days of Queen Elizabeth II where the men in gray wrote something and the queen just signed it without any input." they claimed. "This was very clearly demonstrated with the photoshopped Mother’s Day image. For good or ill, they write the letters and take the pictures and tell their staff, ‘Send it out.'"
In the regretful note, the University of St. Andrews alum wrote, "Being your Colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."