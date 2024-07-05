Kate Middleton's Close Friends 'Refuse to Pile Pressure' on Her to Attend Wimbledon as She Focuses on Cancer Treatment
Kate Middleton is typically a Wimbledon regular, but the Princess of Wales could skip the tennis outing this year, as she focuses on her cancer treatment.
"The Princess of Wales is president of the All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon — in other words, she presents trophies to the winners," Cameron Walker told GB News. "She did that last year, she bought her children George and Charlotte to watch the tennis."
"She took over that role from Prince Edward, Duke of Kent," he added. "He's clearly approaching his 90s and he stood down from that role."
It hasn't been confirmed if Kate will be at the tennis match at any point, as the final game is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.
"Kensington Palace has not ruled out whether she'll make an appearance," the royal commentator noted.
"But what is very clear and what they've always said, when they announced that she had cancer and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy, was if she feels well enough and if she feels able to, she will attend an engagement," he added. "That's what we saw with Trooping the Colour."
Kate returned to her role on Saturday, June 15, at Trooping the Colour after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"She was there, she looked amazing, and I think the crowds were very excited to see her," Walker noted. "Whether she will be at Wimbledon, we'll have to wait and see."
"There's certainly no pressure for her to attend, and it's certainly something that Kensington Palace is not going to perhaps give us a huge heads up on, if that is the case," he shared.
The mom-of-three is slowly returning to duties but isn't being pushed to take on tasks or engagements during this time.
"But what I'm getting the sense is that those around the princess do not want unnecessary pressure to be put on her," Walker stated. "So I think crowds at Wimbledon are just going to have to manage their expectations."
OK! previously reported Hilary Fordwich predicted the future queen wants to go to the event.
"Her next goal is... to attend the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Law Tennis Club starting July 1," Fordwich told an outlet. "As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners."
Although Kate was all smiles during Trooping the Colour, she admitted that some days she feels "weak."
"When Princess Catherine was chatting with all three of her children, waving to the crowds and smiling during the Trooping the Colour festivities, one could see she was smiling through the strain of her draining chemotherapy," Fordwich explained. "Glamorous and gorgeous as ever, she was not her ebullient self."
"She later took time to rest whilst Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Wembley Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert," Fordwich shared.