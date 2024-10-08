Meghan Markle's 'Ultimate' Goal Is to 'Transform Herself Into American Royalty'

"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."

"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig shared. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."