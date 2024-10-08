or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle's 'Ultimate' Goal Is to 'Transform Herself Into American Royalty'

meghan markle ultimate goal transform american royalty
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala in early October.

By:

Oct. 8 2024, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle returned to Hollywood on Saturday, October 5, for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala, and the Duchess of Sussex used the red carpet moment to make a silent statement to critics and fans.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle ultimate goal transform american royalty
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle worked as an actress before marrying Prince Harry.

"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."

"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig shared. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle ultimate goal transform american royalty
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is based in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan's decision to showcase her long brunette locks was reminiscent of her time working on Suits.

"The ‘red dress effect’ studies found that red enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing. In fashion, red is also considered a power color that represents strength and determination," Ludwig explained.

"The hair is a throwback to her Hollywood actress days," she noted. "It’s all in sync with Meghan taking control of her life and doing things her way again."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle ultimate goal transform american royalty
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to be separating professionally.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Since leaving the royal fold, the Duchess of Sussex has been building her personal brand in the U.S.

"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."

"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle ultimate goal transform american royalty
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly left the royal fold in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

In March, Meghan revealed she is developing the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.

"She may be considering ways to re-imagine her public persona," she said. "Meghan might be… curious to explore what happens when she steps out on her own."

Article continues below advertisement

In recent weeks, rumors have been circulating that the Sussexes are distancing themselves professionally, and royal watchers continue to wonder what that means when it comes to their respective careers.

"I think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem incredibly lost when it comes to their purpose, but Harry comes off far more confident," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed. "There are a significant number of people that question Harry and Meghan's sincerity when they flipped a switch almost overnight from selling family secrets to showing up at charity events."

"It does not seem authentic… This strategy looks like a desperate attempt to get back into everyone's good graces," the podcaster noted. "For a lot of royalists, it would be too little, too late."

Article continues below advertisement

While Meghan at the gala, Harry was in Lesotho for his HIV/AIDS organization Sentebale.

"I agree with the theories that Prince Harry is doing more solo events because the public responds better to him alone," Schofield shared. "Perhaps if Harry's team nurtures that love for Harry... it will organically and inevitably seep over to his wife. And I think the theory that this is his way of expressing that Meghan is not his boss is also a fair observation."

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.