Meghan Markle's 'Ultimate' Goal Is to 'Transform Herself Into American Royalty'
Meghan Markle returned to Hollywood on Saturday, October 5, for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala, and the Duchess of Sussex used the red carpet moment to make a silent statement to critics and fans.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told an outlet. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig shared. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."
Meghan's decision to showcase her long brunette locks was reminiscent of her time working on Suits.
"The ‘red dress effect’ studies found that red enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing. In fashion, red is also considered a power color that represents strength and determination," Ludwig explained.
"The hair is a throwback to her Hollywood actress days," she noted. "It’s all in sync with Meghan taking control of her life and doing things her way again."
Since leaving the royal fold, the Duchess of Sussex has been building her personal brand in the U.S.
"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."
"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."
In March, Meghan revealed she is developing the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard.
"She may be considering ways to re-imagine her public persona," she said. "Meghan might be… curious to explore what happens when she steps out on her own."
In recent weeks, rumors have been circulating that the Sussexes are distancing themselves professionally, and royal watchers continue to wonder what that means when it comes to their respective careers.
"I think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem incredibly lost when it comes to their purpose, but Harry comes off far more confident," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed. "There are a significant number of people that question Harry and Meghan's sincerity when they flipped a switch almost overnight from selling family secrets to showing up at charity events."
"It does not seem authentic… This strategy looks like a desperate attempt to get back into everyone's good graces," the podcaster noted. "For a lot of royalists, it would be too little, too late."
While Meghan at the gala, Harry was in Lesotho for his HIV/AIDS organization Sentebale.
"I agree with the theories that Prince Harry is doing more solo events because the public responds better to him alone," Schofield shared. "Perhaps if Harry's team nurtures that love for Harry... it will organically and inevitably seep over to his wife. And I think the theory that this is his way of expressing that Meghan is not his boss is also a fair observation."
