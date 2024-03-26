Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will 'Slam the Breaks' on Their 'American Royal Family' Rebrand After Kate Middleton's Cancer Announcement
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were expected to utilize their royal status to rebrand themselves in the U.S., but after Kate Middleton's cancer announcement, experts think the couple will pull the plug altogether.
According to an expet the duo "slammed the breaks" on their "American Royal Family" plot.
"There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the royal family in the future that I can imagine," Richard Fitzwilliams shared. "I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine."
"Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet," he continued.
On Friday, March 22, Kate surprised the world when she announced she is battling cancer after months of speculation about her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Don’t Want to Deal With Any 'Harry Drama' as Princess Begins Chemotherapy
- Kate Middleton 'Doesn't Need Meghan Markle' as She Undergoes 'Preventative Chemotherapy'
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Have 'No Plans' to Reunite With Prince Harry During His Scheduled May U.K. Trip
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Before Kate revealed she has cancer, Meghan was criticized for launching her new business, American Riviera Orchard, on the day of the Diana Awards.
OK! previously reported Pandora Forsyth thought the timing was "bizarre."
“I thought as soon as it happened, surely this would be an event in both of their calendars," Forsyth told GB News. “I would have thought the Diana Award and the Diana Legacy Award would be something that is crossed over. I’m really surprised."
“Harry was involved in this for many years," she added. "It was only a few years ago he was up on stage with William. How times have changed."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Experts spoke to The Sun.