King Charles and Queen Camilla's Surprising Living Arrangement Revealed

King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, have been married for two decades, and they are due to celebrate their 20th anniversary on April 9. Though His and Her Majesty have shared a fruitful marriage, they’ve shockingly lived in separate homes during their relationship.

According to Jack Stooks, who worked as a senior gardener at Highgrove for Charles, he and Camilla happily own and stay at their own estates.