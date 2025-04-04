King Charles and Queen Camilla's Surprising Living Arrangement Revealed
King Charles, 76, and Queen Camilla, 77, have been married for two decades, and they are due to celebrate their 20th anniversary on April 9. Though His and Her Majesty have shared a fruitful marriage, they’ve shockingly lived in separate homes during their relationship.
According to Jack Stooks, who worked as a senior gardener at Highgrove for Charles, he and Camilla happily own and stay at their own estates.
The former palace staffer of 20 years reportedly stated that the king and queen agreed they’d have separate living quarters before they tied the knot in 2005.
Stooks said Camilla, who resides in her estate in Wiltshire, England, often hosts gatherings with friends, which she values. “It’s somewhere she can go with her family and have a laid-back weekend without prying eyes,” he said. “For Camilla, her Wiltshire house had so many memories of raising her family. It’s somewhere she can retreat and escape royal life if she needs to,” the former staffer added.
Though Camilla primarily stays at her Wiltshire home, Stooks noted that Charles has several estates around the country where he likes to relax. “Charles enjoys time alone and he’s got a very strong work ethic. He’s been known to work at his desk into the early hours,” Stooks detailed.
Despite their unparalleled love, His and Her Majesty’s unique living arrangement could be the key to their successful marriage. “They’re both independent people and don’t mind time apart. The fact they don’t live in each other’s pockets is one of the many reasons their marriage works,” Stooks said.
Camilla’s Wiltshire home is so important to Her Majesty that Charles purchased a property next door to ensure she had as much privacy as possible. The King paid $3.8 million for the property, which was supposed to become a wedding venue — something that would infringe on the Queen’s contentment, as unknown visitors would frequent the area.
Before making their royal vows, Charles was married to Princess Diana from 1981 to 1996. The former couple would eventually welcome their two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, who an inside source claims are still deeply saddened by their mother’s untimely death in 1997.
“Diana’s birthday is painful for Harry and William both," revealed the source. "For Harry, he thinks about what could have been, and William is reminded of being without her from such a young age. The loss of their mother cuts deep.”