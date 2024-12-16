ROYALS Sarah Ferguson and Queen Camilla Are 'Close' Despite the Royal's Affair With King Charles During 'Best Friend' Princess Diana's Marriage Source: MEGA Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were childhood best friends, but the latter has grown 'close' to Queen Camilla.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana's relationship began during their childhood, but the Duchess of York has become pals with King Charles' mistress-turned-wife, Queen Camilla, in recent years.

Source: MEGA King Charles' affair with Queen Camilla impacted his marriage to Princess Diana.

“Queen Camilla was close friends with mom, which is why we’re so close now," Ferguson shared in an interview. "But Diana was my best friend from the age of 14." "That’s why it’s so big that the Queen and I get on now," Ferguson shared. "It’s rather nice, and she reminds me of Mom. I admire the extraordinary support she’s giving this country."

Source: MEGA Queen Camilla and King Charles wed in 2005.

Charles and Camilla continued their affair despite Diana famously saying: "There were three of us in this marriage." Despite the Duchess of York's loyalty to Diana, she hopes to help Camilla and The Crown going foward. "I want to do as much for the Queen as possible," the author admitted. “I wish they’d ask me to do more."

OK! previously reported Charles and Camilla's romance pushed Diana to seek help from others. "Over the years, Diana went through a revolving door supply of astrologers, faith healers, numerologists, tarot card readers, clairvoyants, psychics, and ‘spiritual advisors,’" royal author Christopher Andersen revealed. "Most… told her what she already knew: that her husband was cheating on her with his old flame," Andersen noted.

Source: MEGA Princess Diana said 'there were three of us in this marriage.'

According to an outlet, Diana’s calendar "was crowded with appointments with psychics, spiritualists, astrologers, energy healers, palmists, tarot readers, and dowsers." They later claimed Diana "also indulged in frequent sessions with alternative medical treatments, including colonic irrigation, reflexology, aromatherapy, acupuncture, and hypnotherapy."

A former palace employee viewed Diana's fascination with the occult as somewhat concerning. "They marched in and out, and I don’t know how they got there, but once you get into that scene, it’s a cry for help," a palace aide shared. "Diana was in the thrall of all these mad psychics," bodyguard Ken Wharfe also told Diana's biographer Tina Brown.

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and King Charles divorced in 1996.

Throughout Diana and Charles' relationship, the former partners argued over Camilla. "Charles and Diana spent their entire married life locked in mortal combat over Camilla, the woman Charles truly loved," Andersen shared. "Charles and Diana's screaming matches were truly legendary, and out of desperation Diana not only became bulimic but tried to take her own life on several occasions… It was a lopsided romance from the get-go." "The marriage of Charles and Diana was a spectacular train wreck," Andersen added.

Still, Diana had a soft spot for her ex-husband. "Diana told me very shortly before she died that she wished people could see the love letters that she had from Charles," Ingrid Seward said. "She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles, and he loved her," Seward continued. "And I always remembered that. And she wanted the boys to know that. There was a period of great love between them."