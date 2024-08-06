Queen Camilla Plans to Keep King Charles 'Away From Prying Eyes' While at Balmoral
Queen Camilla and King Charles are set to enjoy quality time together after a series of difficult months, as the couple will enjoy their summer vacation at Balmoral alongside other members of the royal family.
"Birkhall is like a second home to both of them, they absolutely adore it," a source told an outlet.
"Not only is it where they had their honeymoon but also where they both enjoy spending time together away from prying eyes," the insider outed.
OK! previously reported royal expert Christopher Andersen alluded to Charles distancing himself from Prince Harry due to comments the duke made about Camilla in Spare.
"When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a 'villain' in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin," Andersen told an outlet after an insider claimed the royals weren't speaking.
"No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king," Andersen warned.
In Spare, Harry complained about his stepmother and Prince William.
"I think Charles could forgive Harry for some of the trouble he’s caused – including bailing on the monarchy … slamming his brother William for bullying behavior and suing for royal protection when visiting the U.K.," Andersen stated. "But Charles is having a hard time forgiving Harry for taking what he sees as gratuitous potshots at his beloved Queen Camilla."
"This still remains a thorn on the king’s side," he added.
According to an insider, Harry's security battle widened the wedge between him and Charles.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend told a publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
Harry is fighting to have police escorts while in his native nation, as private bodyguards don't have access to firearms and other resources due to the U.K.'s laws.
“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.
In the past, Harry claimed that he "felt forced" to leave the royal fold, and he wouldn't bring Meghan Markle or their children to England unless they were safe.
“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”
Before she passed, Queen Elizabeth said it was "imperative" that the Sussexes were "provided with effective security," but the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures took away those privileges when they gave up their HRH status.
“The fact that there is even any debate around (Harry’s) security is unbelievable when you look at the situation. The late queen made it really clear [at the Sandringham Summit] that she wanted him and his family protected," a source noted. "She intervened to allow Andrew to keep his protection. Why is it impossible for his dad not to do the same for Harry? If the king wanted, he could do this for his son.”
Sources spoke to Daily Express.