Queen Camilla Plans to Keep King Charles 'Away From Prying Eyes' While at Balmoral

OK! previously reported royal expert Christopher Andersen alluded to Charles distancing himself from Prince Harry due to comments the duke made about Camilla in Spare.

"When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a 'villain' in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin," Andersen told an outlet after an insider claimed the royals weren't speaking.

"No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king," Andersen warned.