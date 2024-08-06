OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Camilla Parker Bowles
OK LogoROYALS

Queen Camilla Plans to Keep King Charles 'Away From Prying Eyes' While at Balmoral

queen camilla plan spending time king charles balmoral
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla and King Charles will spend the end of the summer in Scotland together.

By:

Aug. 6 2024, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Queen Camilla and King Charles are set to enjoy quality time together after a series of difficult months, as the couple will enjoy their summer vacation at Balmoral alongside other members of the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla plan spending time king charles balmoral
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla took on additional duties as King Charles battles cancer.

"Birkhall is like a second home to both of them, they absolutely adore it," a source told an outlet.

"Not only is it where they had their honeymoon but also where they both enjoy spending time together away from prying eyes," the insider outed.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla plan spending time king charles balmoral
Source: MEGA

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported royal expert Christopher Andersen alluded to Charles distancing himself from Prince Harry due to comments the duke made about Camilla in Spare.

"When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a 'villain' in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin," Andersen told an outlet after an insider claimed the royals weren't speaking.

"No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it – not even a son of the king," Andersen warned.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla plan spending time king charles balmoral
Source: MEGA

Sources claim King Charles was upset with Prince Harry's depiction of Queen Camilla in 'Spare.'

Article continues below advertisement

In Spare, Harry complained about his stepmother and Prince William.

"I think Charles could forgive Harry for some of the trouble he’s caused – including bailing on the monarchy … slamming his brother William for bullying behavior and suing for royal protection when visiting the U.K.," Andersen stated. "But Charles is having a hard time forgiving Harry for taking what he sees as gratuitous potshots at his beloved Queen Camilla."

"This still remains a thorn on the king’s side," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla plan spending time king charles balmoral
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla wed in 2005.

MORE ON:
Camilla Parker Bowles
Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, Harry's security battle widened the wedge between him and Charles.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend told a publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry is fighting to have police escorts while in his native nation, as private bodyguards don't have access to firearms and other resources due to the U.K.'s laws.

“The threat is very real. He needs protection. The idea that the security forces wouldn’t allow anything to happen is a very glib dismissal of the reality of the threat the family faces," a source told an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

In the past, Harry claimed that he "felt forced" to leave the royal fold, and he wouldn't bring Meghan Markle or their children to England unless they were safe.

“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”

Article continues below advertisement

Before she passed, Queen Elizabeth said it was "imperative" that the Sussexes were "provided with effective security," but the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures took away those privileges when they gave up their HRH status.

“The fact that there is even any debate around (Harry’s) security is unbelievable when you look at the situation. The late queen made it really clear [at the Sandringham Summit] that she wanted him and his family protected," a source noted. "She intervened to allow Andrew to keep his protection. Why is it impossible for his dad not to do the same for Harry? If the king wanted, he could do this for his son.”

Sources spoke to Daily Express.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.