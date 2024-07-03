Queen Elizabeth's Letter Reveals Late Monarch Considered It 'Imperative' Prince Harry Had Security Privileges
Prince Harry lost his lawsuit against the Home Office for security, but a letter from Queen Elizabeth's staffer revealed how she felt about her grandson's personnel.
"During their time in the U.K., The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to attend public-facing engagements representing the charities and causes which remain dear to them," Sir Edward said on behalf of Her Majesty.
"These engagements would no longer be formally undertaken on behalf of Her Majesty but, given the profile of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we would expect they would still attract public attention," he continued.
Since leaving his native nation, Harry alluded to safety threats pushing him out of the royal fold.
"Given the Duke's public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the Duchess's own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security," Edward added.
"And, of course, the family is mindful of tragic incidents of the past," he noted.
Royal correspondent Cameron Walker alluded to the Duke of Sussex avoiding traveling to England with Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, because of the lack of personnel.
"Harry's case is he does not feel safe. He doesn't feel his family is safe when they're in the U.K. because they do not have police protection officers with the Metropolitan Police with him," Walker told an outlet.
"So perhaps that is the main reason why Prince Harry isn't bringing Meghan and Archie and Lilibet over to the UK because he can't guarantee, he would say he can't guarantee their safety," he added.
OK! previously reported Harry discussed his concerns in his 2023 witness statement.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry admitted.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the father-of-two continued.
Harry lost his legal battle, but he is expected to appeal it.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he stressed.
In Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, they clarified that they never quit royal life.
"We never left the family and we only wanted to have the same type of role that exists, right? There’s senior members of the family and then there are non-senior members," the Suits star explained.
Walker spoke to The Mirror.