Queen Camilla Pulls Out of Royal Variety Performance Due to 'Lingering Post-Viral Symptoms'
Though Queen Camilla has been spotted at events post-illness, she is taking some time to rest and will no longer be attending the Friday, November 22, Royal Variety Performance event.
A palace spokesperson said: "Following a recent chest infection, The Queen continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms, as a result of which doctors have advised that, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty should prioritize sufficient rest."
"With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance. His Majesty will attend as planned," the statement continued.
According to a source, Camilla is "naturally disappointed to miss the evening's entertainments, and sends her sincere apologies to all those involved, but is a great believer that 'the show must go on.'"
"She hopes to be back to full strength and regular public duties very soon," the insider added.
As OK! previously reported, Camilla fell ill at the beginning of the month.
“Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the BBC on Tuesday, November 5. “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”
Camilla was first seen at the Booker Prize reception at Clarence House on Tuesday, November 12.
While mingling, she told author Percival Everett: "I think I'm on the mend, but these things always take a bit of time to get rid of.
"You think you've got rid of it, then they just sort of hang on for a little bit, but hopefully I'm on the mend now," she added.
Queen Camilla also attended to her royal duties this week, joining King Charles, 76, and the Prince William for a black tie event for the Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace on November 19.
However, Kate Middleton, who is now cancer-free, didn't attend the lavish affair.
"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she previously said in September about her recovery. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."