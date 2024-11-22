Queen Camilla Pulls Out of Royal Variety Performance Due to 'Lingering Post-Viral Symptoms'

Camilla was first seen at the Booker Prize reception at Clarence House on Tuesday, November 12.

While mingling, she told author Percival Everett: "I think I'm on the mend, but these things always take a bit of time to get rid of.

"You think you've got rid of it, then they just sort of hang on for a little bit, but hopefully I'm on the mend now," she added.

Queen Camilla also attended to her royal duties this week, joining King Charles, 76, and the Prince William for a black tie event for the Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace on November 19.