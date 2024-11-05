More Health Crises for the Royal Family: Queen Camilla Pulls Out of Public Engagements Due to Chest Infection
Queen Camilla is the latest member of the royal family to be experiencing some health issues, as she canceled scheduled public appearances in early November due to a chest infection.
“Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the BBC on Tuesday, November 5. “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”
The news outlet said the 77-year-old, who recently got back from Australia and Samoa with her husband, King Charles, is resting under doctor's supervision.
The royal was supposed to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, November 7, but now, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester will take her place.
Camilla and King Charles, 75, were supposed to host a reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes on Thursday, but she will no longer be there. Additionally, the National Service of Remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall on Sunday, November 10, but it's unclear if Camilla will be able to go.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the royal family has been dealing with some health crises as of late — King Charles is currently battling cancer, while Kate Middleton recently declared she's "cancer-free" in a touching post.
Though Charles and Camilla had a successful trip Down Under, the latter is still worried about her husband, especially after he said he hopes to "survive long enough" to come back to Samoa one day.
“It was a strange thing to say, and I think Camilla had an emotional reaction," a friend told an outlet. "Of course it would. She is terrified. They have had a horrendous year. Now with this return to work, she is understandably fearful her husband is rushing it. She just wants him to slow down and prioritize his health."
Charles was able to "pause" his treatment to enjoy his nine-day tour of Australia and Samoa, which some viewed as a good sign he could be on the mend.
"This is a very, very important development, I think it's very positive. We know that the King has a very holistic approach to his work and his life generally," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.
"And there's no doubt that the recent trip to Australia and Samoa was tremendously reviving for him," Fitzwilliams shared.