As OK! previously reported, the royal family has been dealing with some health crises as of late — King Charles is currently battling cancer, while Kate Middleton recently declared she's "cancer-free" in a touching post.

Though Charles and Camilla had a successful trip Down Under, the latter is still worried about her husband, especially after he said he hopes to "survive long enough" to come back to Samoa one day.

“It was a strange thing to say, and I think Camilla had an emotional reaction," a friend told an outlet. "Of course it would. She is terrified. They have had a horrendous year. Now with this return to work, she is understandably fearful her husband is rushing it. She just wants him to slow down and prioritize his health."