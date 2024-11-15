King Charles 'Appears Tense' When Queen Camilla Isn't by His Side at Public Engagements
King Charles is often accompanied by Queen Camilla at public engagements, but Her Majesty recently took a step back from her role after being diagnosed with a chest infection.
"When the then-Prince Charles attended events, he was always quite reticent towards the public," body language expert Darren Stanton told GB News.
"In the earlier stages of his life, he was never that confident. If you look back to his engagement interview with the late Princess Diana in the 1980s, he was quite a nervous man and made this clear through his gestures," Stanton said.
Charles spent his birthday visiting a "surplus food festival," but Camilla wasn't able to be by her husband's side.
"When he attends an event with Camilla, you can see him looking for her and he appears tense when she's not around," the expert claimed. "Often she will touch him on the arm or the flat of the back as a reassuring gesture."
"She is from an affluent background but with less rules and regulations. She's shown Charles he can loosen up and be more loving," Stanton explained. "Charles has become a lot more tactile and just recently, we saw someone ask for a hug and he obliged, he was happy to do that."
Charles is often perceived as a stoic person, but Camilla brings out her husband's more relaxed side.
"He clearly doesn't take himself too seriously, which is great," Stanton said, adding that the monarch appears "genuinely interested" when meeting with dignitaries.
OK! previously reported Camilla was "following doctors' guidance to ensure a full recovery," and she had to opt out of the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London.
"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest. With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal," the palace said on Tuesday, November 5. "She apologizes to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result."
Before getting sick, Camilla joined Charles on his tour of Australia and Samoa.
"I think also he will be very grateful for Queen Camilla's help and support. There's no doubt that's been invaluable," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams speculated. "They're a similar age, similar attitudes, similar sense of humor, similar friends. So they are perfectly matched."
"Thinking back over the years of all the problems that occurred in the past, that's one thing," he stated. "But I think there's no question, especially in a crisis, and this has been a crisis, and he seems to be coming through it splendidly, and it is indeed partly due to her."