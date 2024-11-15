King Charles 'Appears Tense' When Queen Camilla Isn't by His Side at Public Engagements

Charles spent his birthday visiting a "surplus food festival," but Camilla wasn't able to be by her husband's side.

"When he attends an event with Camilla, you can see him looking for her and he appears tense when she's not around," the expert claimed. "Often she will touch him on the arm or the flat of the back as a reassuring gesture."

"She is from an affluent background but with less rules and regulations. She's shown Charles he can loosen up and be more loving," Stanton explained. "Charles has become a lot more tactile and just recently, we saw someone ask for a hug and he obliged, he was happy to do that."