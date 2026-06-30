Queen Camilla Slammed for Taking Photos With J.K. Rowling During Pride Month After Author's Controversial Transphobic Comments: 'Disappointing'
June 30 2026, Updated 4:57 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla's meeting with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling on Tuesday, June 30, caused major backlash.
The monarch, 78, and the writer, 60, took photos together in support of Camilla's childhood reading projects during a visit to Scotland's Holyroodhouse.
"With a shared passion for books and a deep commitment to children reading for pleasure, The Queen and author J.K. Rowling have met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh," the royal family penned alongside snapshots of the two women on their Instagram account.
"Her Majesty and Ms Rowling discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books and the vital part reading plays in opening doors for future generations," the caption went on.
Fans Were Unhappy With Queen Camilla for Giving J.K. Rowling a Platform
The event, held on the final day of Pride Month, drew criticism from some fans in light of Rowling's past comments about transgender people.
"As an admirer of the Queen and her Reading Room, I’m deeply disappointed in her giving a platform to JKR, any month but especially during Pride Month," a fan shook their head in the comments section.
"This is a very disappointing decision, especially during Pride month," another user chimed in.
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'If Tone Deaf Was a Picture...'
A different user bellowed: "This is deplorable! AND During pride month no less 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 I stand with the LGBTQI+ community!"
"If tone deaf was a picture... trans rights are human rights," someone else wrote, while another person said: "How deeply disappointing, the impact of this photo was 100 percent considered and they decided to do it anyway what a statement."
"Oh how absolutely hideous," one viewer rolled their eyes.
Rowling made several comments about transgender women back in 2020 that have led many fans to brand her a transgender-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF).
"I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it," she wrote in a personal essay. "So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe."
Last month, Rowling shamed former U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer for appointing trans community supporter Harriet Harman as the country's newest Adviser on Women and Girls.
“Bravo, @Keir_Starmer, for getting in an Adviser on Women and Girls who thinks the definition of women and girls includes men and boys,” Rowling wrote on X. “That'll definitely win back people who believe Labour's a party for smug, lanyard-wearing, luxury-belief-espousing cultural elitists."