or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Camilla Parker Bowles
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Queen Camilla Slammed for Taking Photos With J.K. Rowling During Pride Month After Author's Controversial Transphobic Comments: 'Disappointing'

image of jk Rowling and queen camilla
Source: MEGA

The monarch and the 'Harry Potter' author met on June 30 at Scotland's Holyroodhouse.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 30 2026, Updated 4:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Queen Camilla's meeting with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling on Tuesday, June 30, caused major backlash.

The monarch, 78, and the writer, 60, took photos together in support of Camilla's childhood reading projects during a visit to Scotland's Holyroodhouse.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of queen camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla was blasted for taking photos with J.K. Rowling during her reading event following the author's transphobic remarks.

"With a shared passion for books and a deep commitment to children reading for pleasure, The Queen and author J.K. Rowling have met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh," the royal family penned alongside snapshots of the two women on their Instagram account.

"Her Majesty and Ms Rowling discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books and the vital part reading plays in opening doors for future generations," the caption went on.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Unhappy With Queen Camilla for Giving J.K. Rowling a Platform

image of queen camilla
Source: MEGA

'This is deplorable! AND During pride month no less,' one viewer commented on Queen Camilla's photo.

The event, held on the final day of Pride Month, drew criticism from some fans in light of Rowling's past comments about transgender people.

"As an admirer of the Queen and her Reading Room, I’m deeply disappointed in her giving a platform to JKR, any month but especially during Pride Month," a fan shook their head in the comments section.

"This is a very disappointing decision, especially during Pride month," another user chimed in.

MORE ON:
Camilla Parker Bowles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'If Tone Deaf Was a Picture...'

image of queen camilla
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla and J.K. Rowling meeting caught major heat.

A different user bellowed: "This is deplorable! AND During pride month no less 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 I stand with the LGBTQI+ community!"

"If tone deaf was a picture... trans rights are human rights," someone else wrote, while another person said: "How deeply disappointing, the impact of this photo was 100 percent considered and they decided to do it anyway what a statement."

"Oh how absolutely hideous," one viewer rolled their eyes.

image of jk Rowling
Source: MEGA

J.K. Rowling made some comments about the LGBTQ community in 2020.

Rowling made several comments about transgender women back in 2020 that have led many fans to brand her a transgender-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF).

"I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it," she wrote in a personal essay. "So I want trans women to be safe. At the same time, I do not want to make natal girls and women less safe."

Last month, Rowling shamed former U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer for appointing trans community supporter Harriet Harman as the country's newest Adviser on Women and Girls.

“Bravo, @Keir_Starmer, for getting in an Adviser on Women and Girls who thinks the definition of women and girls includes men and boys,” Rowling wrote on X. “That'll definitely win back people who believe Labour's a party for smug, lanyard-wearing, luxury-belief-espousing cultural elitists."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.