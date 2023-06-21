Queen Camilla Told King Charles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Presence Makes Her 'Uncomfortable': Source
On Tuesday, June 20, members of the monarchy gathered to watch the horse races for the annual Royal Ascot. But according to an insider, all people could talk about was the icy relationship between King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Sussexes.
"The gossip in the royal enclosure was how happy everyone was that Meghan and Harry weren’t here," a source spilled to an outlet, noting many were chatting about Camilla's grudge against the Sussexes.
According to Camilla's friends, the mother-of-two "remains furious" at Harry for calling her a "wicked stepmother" in his memoir, Spare.
His cutting words are why she prefers to keep her distance from the parents-of-two.
"Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time," the source explained of him taking his wife's side. "Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess."
While an eyewitness at the Royal Ascot claimed Camilla was welcomed with open arms, she allegedly is still not on great terms with Kate Middleton.
That much was clear when the brunette beauty refrained from curtsying to the newly minted queen at the May coronation. "That obvious insult raised eyebrows big-time," an insider told an outlet at the time. "Apparently, Kate was seething over commands Camilla made about coronation guests and decided to make her angry feelings very obvious."
According to another source, the ladies' tension began shortly after Queen Elizabeth II passed in September 2022, as she went on a power trip after being named Queen Consort by the late monarch.
"Camilla's lifelong dream of becoming queen had gone straight to her head. She started throwing her weight around, making it clear who was boss and demanding that everyone bow down to her," a source told Radar. "[Kate] was frankly disgusted by Camilla's behavior."
Page Six spoke to the insider about Camilla's feelings towards the Sussexes.