OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Camilla Parker Bowles
OK LogoROYALS

Queen Camilla Told King Charles Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Presence Makes Her 'Uncomfortable': Source

camilla charles harry meghan pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 21 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

On Tuesday, June 20, members of the monarchy gathered to watch the horse races for the annual Royal Ascot. But according to an insider, all people could talk about was the icy relationship between King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Sussexes.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla told king charles prince harry meghan markle uncomfortable
Source: mega

"The gossip in the royal enclosure was how happy everyone was that Meghan and Harry weren’t here," a source spilled to an outlet, noting many were chatting about Camilla's grudge against the Sussexes.

According to Camilla's friends, the mother-of-two "remains furious" at Harry for calling her a "wicked stepmother" in his memoir, Spare.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla told king charles prince harry meghan markle uncomfortable
Source: mega

His cutting words are why she prefers to keep her distance from the parents-of-two.

"Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time," the source explained of him taking his wife's side. "Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess."

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla told king charles prince harry meghan markle uncomfortable
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Camilla Parker Bowles

While an eyewitness at the Royal Ascot claimed Camilla was welcomed with open arms, she allegedly is still not on great terms with Kate Middleton.

That much was clear when the brunette beauty refrained from curtsying to the newly minted queen at the May coronation. "That obvious insult raised eyebrows big-time," an insider told an outlet at the time. "Apparently, Kate was seething over commands Camilla made about coronation guests and decided to make her angry feelings very obvious."

Article continues below advertisement

According to another source, the ladies' tension began shortly after Queen Elizabeth II passed in September 2022, as she went on a power trip after being named Queen Consort by the late monarch.

"Camilla's lifelong dream of becoming queen had gone straight to her head. She started throwing her weight around, making it clear who was boss and demanding that everyone bow down to her," a source told Radar. "[Kate] was frankly disgusted by Camilla's behavior."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Page Six spoke to the insider about Camilla's feelings towards the Sussexes.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.