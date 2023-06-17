Meghan Markle Criticized for Treating Prince Harry as 'Second Fiddle': He's 'Like a Stray Puppy'
Meghan Markle is under fire! In the comments section of a recent GB News video about the former actress and Prince Harry, fans took time to discuss the "divide" they have noticed between of the controversial couple.
The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was accused of treating her husband, 38, as "second fiddle" when she owes a lot of her fame and success to the red-headed royal.
"I see no reason why Meghan should always be in front of Harry," one user penned about the duo, while adding, "She treats him like a stray puppy she found but doesn't plan to keep."
"Or maybe Harry is sick of her hanging on him and has chosen to stand back a few paces to stay out of her reach. Either way, it looks bad," the user continued.
Meanwhile, a second fan claimed, "She has no career without him. And he never had one," while a third dissed, "Harry's finding out what it's like to be a servant. Ironic."
As OK! previously reported, these comments came after recent news that the former senior royals had been dropped by Spotify.
It was confirmed by Deadline on Tuesday, June 15 that the popular music app had dumped the couple, who previously inked a reported $20 million deal back in 2020.
Meghan's podcast "Archetypes" launched with the company in August 2022, and quickly reached the top of the charts. However, Spotify has hit some tough times financially, causing them to let go of the famous parents-of-two.
"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify's workforce," the company's head of podcast business Sahar Elhabashi announced recently.
After the news broke, public relations expert Edward Coram James explained that the couple's popularity has plummeted in since Harry spoke negatively of his family.
"If there is a massive nuclear backlash against the U.K. press from the British public then that will have an effect and U.K. politicians will feel like they have to get involved," he stated.
"The problem is Harry and Meghan, or specifically Harry, is not the person to achieve change in the media landscape. The reason for that is quite simple, he is deeply, deeply unpopular in the U.K.," James added.
Additionally, royal biographer Angela Levin spilled that the Sussex's "value isn't as high as it was once," while adding their future media endeavors will likely be "a disaster."