Kate Middleton 'Disgusted' by Queen Camilla's Behavior Since 'Blazing Blowout' Occurred Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton may be less ladylike than they appear!
An inside source recently divulged the tension between the two royal wives has continued to grow over the years and came to a head in a "blazing blowout" shortly after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Reportedly, distaste between the two women began due to Camilla’s jealously that Kate was always Elizabeth’s favorite. However, the power dynamic seemingly shifted after the long-reigning monarch's tragic passing in September. Following the 96-year-old’s death, King Charles' former mistress-turned-wife was named Queen Consort, something the queen requested prior to her passing.
At the time, Charles claimed Camilla would "bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely."
Apparently, this newfound power consumed Camilla, leading to the dramatic disagreement between her and Kate. "Camilla's lifelong dream of becoming queen had gone straight to her head. She started throwing her weight around, making it clear who was boss and demanding that everyone bow down to her," a source told Radar.
The Princess of Wales "was frankly disgusted by Camilla's behavior," claimed another insider.
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time tension between the pair of ladies has been reported.
At the May 6 coronation of Charles and Camilla, the mother-of-three noticeably "refused" to curtsy when the 75-year-old exited Westminster Abbey at the end of the ceremony.
"That obvious insult raised eyebrows big-time," an insider shared. "Apparently, Kate was seething over commands Camilla made about coronation guests and decided to make her angry feelings very obvious."
The Duchess of Cambridge was "angry" with the former Duchess of Cornwall because while she was only allowed to invite four guests, Camilla invited a whopping 20.
Additionally, one person on Camilla’s guest list seemed to be a dig at Kate, as she invited friend Rose Hanbury, whom Prince William was once accused of having an affair with.
"William's affair was vehemently denied, but damage was done and his marriage to Kate suffered," said the source. "By inviting Rose, Camilla was going for the jugular!"