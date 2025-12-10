or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Camilla Parker Bowles
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Guilty Pleasure? Queen Camilla Reveals Which NSFW TV Show She 'Binge-Watched' While Recovering From Pneumonia

image of Queen Camilla was forced to miss out on the Qatari state visit last year due to a bout of pneumonia.
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla was forced to miss out on the Qatari state visit last year due to a bout of pneumonia.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Queen Camilla was forced to miss out on the Qatari state visit last year due to a bout of pneumonia. However, she kept herself busy by watching the raunchy Disney+ show Rivals to help her get through the illness.

The royal, 78, visited the set of the British dramedy earlier this week, where she opened up to the cast about her love for the series.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of 'Rivals' is based on the 1988 novel by Jilly Cooper.
Source: MEGA

'Rivals' is based on the 1988 novel by Jilly Cooper.

"I remember watching it last year when I was ill, I had pneumonia. I promise you, I binge-watched it and felt much better afterwards," the former Duchess of Cornwall said.

Rivals is based on the 1988 novel by Jilly Cooper and chronicles a rivalry between a politician and a TV executive as they fight for power and control of a television company.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Queen Camilla shakes hands with 'Rivals' star David Tennant.
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla shakes hands with 'Rivals' star David Tennant.

Camilla also dished that she "galloped through" Cooper's novels, noting that the show is "just good fun" as viewers today just "want to be lifted" and "have a good laugh."

During the Queen's set visit, she also met cast members Alex Hassall, David Tennant, Bella Maclean, Nafessa Williams, Victoria Smurfitt and Oliver Chris.

She also offered some kind words about Cooper, who died in October. Camilla had been close friends with the English author.

MORE ON:
Camilla Parker Bowles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Queen Camilla met members of the 'Rivals' cast during a recent visit.
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla met members of the 'Rivals' cast during a recent visit.

"It’s so sad that she’s not here," she said, also describing how Cooper was "a big part of my life for such a long time."

"She should be. I am so excited to be here. She would have loved it," Camilla said.

At the time of Cooper's passing, Camilla paid tribute to her fallen friend, saying in a message: “In person, she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many. I join my husband The King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs.”

Buckingham Palace said in a statement how the visit was chance for the royal to “celebrate British television production, youth opportunity in the creative industries, and the legacy of author Dame Jilly Cooper.”

Queen Camilla's Daughter Laura Lopes Joined Her for the Set Visit

image of The Queen loved watching the show when she was sick last year.
Source: MEGA

The Queen loved watching the show when she was sick last year.

Camilla's rarely-seen daughter Laura Lopes also joined her for the set visit in Bristol, England. Lopes, 47, is barely in the limelight, however, she did make an appearance at her mother's coronation in May 2023.

The art curator's twin sons, Gus and Louis, were pages of honor for their grandmother at the crowning. Lopes is also the daughter of Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles.

She married husband Harry in 2006, and they also share daughter Eliza, 17. Eliza was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.