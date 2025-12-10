Guilty Pleasure? Queen Camilla Reveals Which NSFW TV Show She 'Binge-Watched' While Recovering From Pneumonia
Dec. 10 2025, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla was forced to miss out on the Qatari state visit last year due to a bout of pneumonia. However, she kept herself busy by watching the raunchy Disney+ show Rivals to help her get through the illness.
The royal, 78, visited the set of the British dramedy earlier this week, where she opened up to the cast about her love for the series.
"I remember watching it last year when I was ill, I had pneumonia. I promise you, I binge-watched it and felt much better afterwards," the former Duchess of Cornwall said.
Rivals is based on the 1988 novel by Jilly Cooper and chronicles a rivalry between a politician and a TV executive as they fight for power and control of a television company.
Camilla also dished that she "galloped through" Cooper's novels, noting that the show is "just good fun" as viewers today just "want to be lifted" and "have a good laugh."
During the Queen's set visit, she also met cast members Alex Hassall, David Tennant, Bella Maclean, Nafessa Williams, Victoria Smurfitt and Oliver Chris.
She also offered some kind words about Cooper, who died in October. Camilla had been close friends with the English author.
"It’s so sad that she’s not here," she said, also describing how Cooper was "a big part of my life for such a long time."
"She should be. I am so excited to be here. She would have loved it," Camilla said.
At the time of Cooper's passing, Camilla paid tribute to her fallen friend, saying in a message: “In person, she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many. I join my husband The King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs.”
Buckingham Palace said in a statement how the visit was chance for the royal to “celebrate British television production, youth opportunity in the creative industries, and the legacy of author Dame Jilly Cooper.”
Queen Camilla's Daughter Laura Lopes Joined Her for the Set Visit
Camilla's rarely-seen daughter Laura Lopes also joined her for the set visit in Bristol, England. Lopes, 47, is barely in the limelight, however, she did make an appearance at her mother's coronation in May 2023.
The art curator's twin sons, Gus and Louis, were pages of honor for their grandmother at the crowning. Lopes is also the daughter of Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles.
She married husband Harry in 2006, and they also share daughter Eliza, 17. Eliza was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding.