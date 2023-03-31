Queen Consort Camilla Using 'Newfound Power' To Make Her Children The Biggest Stars Of The Royal Family, Claims Insider
Now that Queen Consort Camilla is just weeks away from her and King Charles' official coronation, she's allegedly doing everything she can to make her own children the biggest stars of the royal family.
According to an insider, her and ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles' kids, Tom Parker Bowles, 48, and Laura Lopes, 45, "already get a lot of perks because of their mother, but she's been flexing her newfound power" more frequently these days.
"There's even talk of giving them apartments at either Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace, or a different royal property altogether," the source added to Radar.
In order to ensure she succeeds, Camilla is "slowly but surely icing out Charles' family," with the source noting, "everyone is questioning if this was her plan all along."
The former duchess wants her brood's big introduction to take place at the coronation, and from then on out, Tom and Lara "will get to attend all all family affairs."
"The buzz is that Camilla's five teen grandchildren will be part of the ceremony with Charles," the confidante spilled. "She wants them to be just as visible as William and Kate's kids."
- Prince Harry's 'Vicious Attacks' On Camilla 'Could Not Be Forgiven' By Charles, King's Friend Says
- Camilla Parker Bowles Will Be Known As 'Queen' Not 'Queen Consort' Following King Charles III's Coronation
- Holier Than Thou? Social Media Pokes Fun At King Charles For Wearing Ripped Sock To Historic Mosque
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, Camilla, 75, never fit in well with the rest of the monarchy due to her and Charles' affair. Prince Harry even admitted in his memoir that he and William tried to dissuade their father from marrying her.
"Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead. We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings," the Duke of Sussex wrote of the memory. "We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved."
"I had complex feelings about gaining a step parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” he continued. "In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?"
Charles, 74, is seething over Harry shading Camilla in his book, with the king's pal Arthur Edwards telling one outlet, "They could criticize the King but to accuse Camilla of leaking stories — which nobody seems to believe is true — would not be forgiven."