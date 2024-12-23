Queen Camilla 'Adored' 'Racy Television' Series Inspired by Her Ex-Husband
Queen Camilla is enjoying watching her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles' life become dramatized in the new series Rivals.
"I am told that [the Queen] adored Rivals, the racy television adaptation of Jilly Cooper's novel," assistant editor Kate Mansey wrote.
Camilla was given an early screening of the project and reportedly enjoyed watching Parker Bowles' impact in the new series. Due to their relationship, Cooper confirmed she was inspired by the retired military officer when developing a specific character.
"He's been a great friend for a long time, so he's very like Rupert. He's beautiful and blond and stunning," Cooper said, referring to Parker Bowles.
Parker Bowles wouldn't be the first royal partner to inspire a show, as Camilla and King Charles' affair was documented in The Crown. Following her divorce, Princess Diana shared on TV: "There were three of us in this marriage."
OK! previously reported Camilla became a source of tension for Charles and Diana.
"Charles and Diana spent their entire married life locked in mortal combat over Camilla, the woman Charles truly loved," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "Charles and Diana's screaming matches were truly legendary, and out of desperation Diana not only became bulimic but tried to take her own life on several occasions… It was a lopsided romance from the get-go."
"The marriage of Charles and Diana was a spectacular train wreck," Andersen added.
Despite their relationship being contentious, Diana had fond memories of her old flame.
"Diana told me very shortly before she died that she wished people could see the love letters that she had from Charles," Ingrid Seward said.
"She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles, and he loved her," Seward continued. "And I always remembered that. And she wanted the boys to know that. There was a period of great love between them."
Seward claimed Diana wanted "the early days of her romance with the heir to the throne to be properly reflected."
Charles and Diana's bond unraveled, but the latter was able to find a new partner later on.
"After they split — when there was no longer the pressure of maintaining the charade as husband and wife — Charles and Diana were finally free to be themselves," Andersen explained. "Diana was ‘deliriously happy’ with her new love Dodi Fayed, although she had no intention of marrying him. And, of course, Charles would ultimately be free to marry Camilla."
"There was absolutely zero desire on the part of either Charles or Diana to get back together," Andersen stressed. "In fact, as exes, they were finally able to develop a warm and caring relationship. There was finally true, lasting affection between them, largely due to their shared concern for William and Harry."
