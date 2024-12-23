or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Camilla Parker Bowles
OK LogoROYALS

Queen Camilla 'Adored' 'Racy Television' Series Inspired by Her Ex-Husband

queen camilla adored racy television series inspired by her ex husband
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla's ex-husband inspired author Jilly Cooper for her novel 'Rivals.'

By:

Dec. 23 2024, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Queen Camilla is enjoying watching her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles' life become dramatized in the new series Rivals.

"I am told that [the Queen] adored Rivals, the racy television adaptation of Jilly Cooper's novel," assistant editor Kate Mansey wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla adored racy television series inspired by her ex husband
Source: MEGA

Andrew Parker Bowles and Queen Camilla divorced in 1994.

Article continues below advertisement

Camilla was given an early screening of the project and reportedly enjoyed watching Parker Bowles' impact in the new series. Due to their relationship, Cooper confirmed she was inspired by the retired military officer when developing a specific character.

"He's been a great friend for a long time, so he's very like Rupert. He's beautiful and blond and stunning," Cooper said, referring to Parker Bowles.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla adored racy television series inspired by her ex husband
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla and King Charles wed in 2005, years after their affair was exposed to the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Parker Bowles wouldn't be the first royal partner to inspire a show, as Camilla and King Charles' affair was documented in The Crown. Following her divorce, Princess Diana shared on TV: "There were three of us in this marriage."

OK! previously reported Camilla became a source of tension for Charles and Diana.

"Charles and Diana spent their entire married life locked in mortal combat over Camilla, the woman Charles truly loved," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "Charles and Diana's screaming matches were truly legendary, and out of desperation Diana not only became bulimic but tried to take her own life on several occasions… It was a lopsided romance from the get-go."

"The marriage of Charles and Diana was a spectacular train wreck," Andersen added.

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla adored racy television series inspired by her ex husband
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla chose to rekindle their romance while being married to other people.

MORE ON:
Camilla Parker Bowles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their relationship being contentious, Diana had fond memories of her old flame.

"Diana told me very shortly before she died that she wished people could see the love letters that she had from Charles," Ingrid Seward said.

"She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles, and he loved her," Seward continued. "And I always remembered that. And she wanted the boys to know that. There was a period of great love between them."

Seward claimed Diana wanted "the early days of her romance with the heir to the throne to be properly reflected."

Article continues below advertisement

Charles and Diana's bond unraveled, but the latter was able to find a new partner later on.

"After they split — when there was no longer the pressure of maintaining the charade as husband and wife — Charles and Diana were finally free to be themselves," Andersen explained. "Diana was ‘deliriously happy’ with her new love Dodi Fayed, although she had no intention of marrying him. And, of course, Charles would ultimately be free to marry Camilla."

Article continues below advertisement
queen camilla adored racy television series inspired by her ex husband
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana viewed Queen Camilla as the third person in her marriage to King Charles.

Article continues below advertisement

"There was absolutely zero desire on the part of either Charles or Diana to get back together," Andersen stressed. "In fact, as exes, they were finally able to develop a warm and caring relationship. There was finally true, lasting affection between them, largely due to their shared concern for William and Harry."

The Times reported on Rivals.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.