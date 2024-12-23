Queen Camilla 'Adored' 'Racy Television' Series Inspired by Her Ex-Husband

Parker Bowles wouldn't be the first royal partner to inspire a show, as Camilla and King Charles' affair was documented in The Crown. Following her divorce, Princess Diana shared on TV: "There were three of us in this marriage."

OK! previously reported Camilla became a source of tension for Charles and Diana.

"Charles and Diana spent their entire married life locked in mortal combat over Camilla, the woman Charles truly loved," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "Charles and Diana's screaming matches were truly legendary, and out of desperation Diana not only became bulimic but tried to take her own life on several occasions… It was a lopsided romance from the get-go."

"The marriage of Charles and Diana was a spectacular train wreck," Andersen added.