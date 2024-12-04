Queen Camilla Didn't Want to 'Cause Alarm' After Revealing Recent Health Scare and Dropping Out of Several Events
Queen Camilla, who recently stepped back from public duties due to a chest infection, took a more relaxed approach to share the news with the public after King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer announcements.
Royal correspondent Cameron Walker stressed that Camilla "tried not to cause alarm."
"In contrast to the King and the Princess of Wales announcing their cancer diagnoses, the Queen said it in a very casual way, just talking to guests inside Buckingham Palace in the last hour or so, which happened to be in earshot of the journalists accredited to cover the events," Walker told GB News.
Camilla has been an asset to The Crown amid health crises, but after months of taking on additional engagements, the queen consort had to prioritize her well-being.
"Both the Queen and her team would have known that journalists were going to be in the room," Walker shared. "So I think it was deliberate that she said it in quite a casual way."
"Perhaps one reason why she said it was to show that there isn't really much cause for alarm because she can still continue with the majority of royal duties," he added.
Camilla skipped Remembrance Day events, and it's unclear if the royal will be able to participate in the family's upcoming Christmas concert.
"Everybody who has gone through a similar thing to her knows that tiredness is very much an issue sometimes," Walker noted. "So that's why we're seeing these inconsistencies with the Queen on whether some engagements she can carry out and some she can not."
"She will be very much focused, I think, on looking forward to the state banquet tonight, taking part in the farewell tomorrow and continuing with other engagements throughout the week," he concluded.
OK! previously reported Camilla gave an update to reporters on Tuesday, November 12, during a reception for The Booker Prize Foundation at Clarence House.
“I’m obviously getting much better, bit of sort of coughing going on,” the Queen said in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English. “I really wanted to come.”
“I’m on the mend, these things always take a bit of time to get rid of. You think you got rid of it, they just sort of hang on for a bit,” Camilla said in another clip while chatting with author Percival Everett. “But hopefully, I’m on the mend now. It’s nice to see you again.”
On November 5, a rep for the queen announced that she would be taking a short medical leave.
“Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told the BBC. “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”