Queen Cancels Weekend Balmoral Appearance At The Last Minute: Inside The Fresh Concerns For Aging Monarch, 96
Is Queen Elizabeth OK? Though the 96-year-old matriarch was scheduled to visit to Balmoral Castle for the annual welcome event over the weekend, she canceled her plans at the last minute. Instead, it was reported that she took part in a "small, private" gathering.
"The traditional welcome to Balmoral is normally cemented in the Queen's calendar and something Her Majesty really enjoys, being able to greet locals who travel to see her," shared an insider. "It's a bitter disappointment the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form."
The cancelation sparked renewed concerns that the monarch's health is on the decline, as she's had to step back from several other engagements this year.
While a source claimed the cancelation is "very much a sign of things to come" when it pertains to the Queen taking on a lighter workload, a Buckingham Palace source insisted the switch up is "in line with adapting Her Majesty’s schedule for her comfort."
Last month, the mother-of-four withdrew from the Service of Thanksgiving during the Platinum Jubilee, citing issues with "comfort."
She's also been dating with "episodic motility issues" and contracted the Coronavirus in February 2022. A couple of months prior to the jubilee, a royal rep revealed she was asked to rest as much as possible so she would be in good shape for the July festivities.
"The Queen has been advised by her loved ones and trusted advisors to go a lot easier on herself, even if it means missing more functions than she would like," the message read. "Her attendance at these events is being handled on a case-by-case basis, so if she isn’t 100 percent on any given day that she’s due to be somewhere in person then she turns the duties over to someone else."
"[She] is still adjusting to her routine and charging up her batteries even now," continued the statement. "The other factor here is that she wanted to be as close to full strength as possible for the Jubilee celebrations, which she’s been looking forward to immensely. By not [overexerting] herself it’s giving her more energy to participate is as many of the events as possible."
