Queen Elizabeth's Final Days Revealed: Matriarch Had Been 'Unwell a Lot Longer Than Most People Knew'
It has been nearly one year since Queen Elizabeth II peacefully passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, though details about her last living days are only now being revealed.
While the late British monarch appeared to be healthy and able, based on her public sightings and what the royal family released to the public, the longtime ruler had actually put up quite the fight as she struggled to even walk in the moments leading up to her death.
"The secret of her failing health was well-guarded, but she had actually been very unwell for a lot longer than most people knew," a source confessed to a news publication just three days before the first anniversary of her passing.
"She was periodically in a great deal of pain, her eyesight was failing, her hearing was failing and she would get easily confused," the insider admitted. "She found it very hard to move. She was in a wheelchair most of the time."
The source spilled: "She had been so ill for so long that the fact that she was up on her feet being photographed meeting Liz Truss lulled people into a false sense of security."
And while her family knew the time would come for their matriarch after 96 long years of life, her loved ones didn't expect Queen Elizabeth to pass the day she did.
"Everyone knew, intellectually, that she could die at any moment, but on Wednesday no one expected her to die on Thursday," a friend of the royal family told the news outlet, especially since Her Majesty had seemingly been in great spirits the weekend prior.
Just days before her death, Queen Elizabeth was feeling well enough to allow outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss travel to her home on September 6, 2022, for an official handing over of power — which involved cameras and photos released to the public.
Though the pictures showcasing her frail body raised eyebrows about her declining health, most people were not prepared for Queen Elizabeth to take her last breath so soon.
