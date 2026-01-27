Queen Elizabeth Footage 'Vanishes' After She's Caught Throwing Shoes and Tennis Racket at Prince Philip During Dispute, Royal Author Claims
Jan. 27 2026, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip led a happy married life during her reign, but they had a few arguments over the years.
According to royal author Robert Jobson, footage of the late sovereigns having a major fight has never seen the light of day.
The Outburst Occurred During the Royals' 1954 Australian Tour
The tussle reportedly went down during their tour of Australia in 1954, just two years after the Queen was crowned.
"Philip burst from a cottage, the queen on his heels, hurling a tennis racket and shoes," Jobson wrote in his book The Windsor Legacy. "Then she spotted the camera crew, grabbed him, dragged him inside and slammed the door. The Commonwealth Film Unit had come for a staged royal moment with koalas."
"Instead, they stood frozen. Soundman Loch Townsend coolly exposed the film and handed the reel to the Queen’s panicking press secretary, who took it with relief," he penned.
"Later, Elizabeth emerged from the cottage, this time smiling," he went on. "‘Sorry for the little interlude,’ she said. ‘It happens in every marriage. Now, what would you like for me to do?’"
Since then, the reel has simply "vanished" without a trace.
'The Crown' Portrayed the Wild Fight
The scene described in Jobson's book was portrayed in Season 1, episode eight of Netflix's The Crown, which dramatized a version of the fight.
In the episode, Elizabeth (played by Claire Foy), and Philip (played by Matt Smith) were having a spat during their Australian tour in 1954.
She chased the Duke of Edinburgh out of their room, shouting and throwing a few objects as he fled toward the front lawn of their bungalow. The confrontation abruptly halted when they noticed photographers capturing every moment.
The Queen then politely reasoned with the paparazzi and asked them to erase their film so the newspapers wouldn't get catch on about their squabble.
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh Died Within a Year of Each Other
Royal expert Ingrid Seward previously told Fox News that the trip Down Under caused tension between the couple as the tour was particularly arduous and draining.
"Their tempers were very frayed," she said. "The Queen came out and shouted at [Philip] to come back."
"She then grabbed him and dragged him back inside. Of course, you can imagine how this frumpy press secretary at the time was absolutely terrified," Seward added. "He ran over to the crew and said, ‘We cannot have this on film. This is a disaster. Give me your film. You weren’t meant to be filming this.'"
Philip and the Queen tied the knot in 1947 at Westminster Abbey. They stayed married until Philip's death in April 2021, with the monarch dying over a year later at the age of 96.