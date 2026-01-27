Queen Elizabeth Footage 'Vanishes' After She's Caught Throwing Shoes and Tennis Racket at Prince Philip During Dispute, Royal Author Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip led a happy married life during her reign, but they had a few arguments over the years. According to royal author Robert Jobson, footage of the late sovereigns having a major fight has never seen the light of day.

The Outburst Occurred During the Royals' 1954 Australian Tour

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth was coronated in 1953 after her father, King George VI, died.

The tussle reportedly went down during their tour of Australia in 1954, just two years after the Queen was crowned. "Philip burst from a cottage, the queen on his heels, hurling a tennis racket and shoes," Jobson wrote in his book The Windsor Legacy. "Then she spotted the camera crew, grabbed him, dragged him inside and slammed the door. The Commonwealth Film Unit had come for a staged royal moment with koalas."

Source: MEGA The Queen reportedly threw several items at Philip during a tussle in Australia.

"Instead, they stood frozen. Soundman Loch Townsend coolly exposed the film and handed the reel to the Queen’s panicking press secretary, who took it with relief," he penned. "Later, Elizabeth emerged from the cottage, this time smiling," he went on. "‘Sorry for the little interlude,’ she said. ‘It happens in every marriage. Now, what would you like for me to do?’" Since then, the reel has simply "vanished" without a trace.

'The Crown' Portrayed the Wild Fight

Source: MEGA The couple went on their tour when the Queen was just two years into her reign.

The scene described in Jobson's book was portrayed in Season 1, episode eight of Netflix's The Crown, which dramatized a version of the fight. In the episode, Elizabeth (played by Claire Foy), and Philip (played by Matt Smith) were having a spat during their Australian tour in 1954. She chased the Duke of Edinburgh out of their room, shouting and throwing a few objects as he fled toward the front lawn of their bungalow. The confrontation abruptly halted when they noticed photographers capturing every moment. The Queen then politely reasoned with the paparazzi and asked them to erase their film so the newspapers wouldn't get catch on about their squabble.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh Died Within a Year of Each Other

Source: MEGA Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth married in 1947.