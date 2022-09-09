Together Forever: Queen Elizabeth II To Be Buried Next To Prince Philip & Parents

The head of the Royal family will be put in her final resting place following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will take place after a period of mourning for the country.

As OK! previously reported, the Royal family confirmed on Thursday, September 8, that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96-years-old. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the announcement sadly confirmed. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."