Together Forever: Queen Elizabeth II To Be Buried Next To Prince Philip & Parents
Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest next to her loved ones. England's longest reigning monarch will be buried at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel next to her late husband Prince Philip, who will be moved from his current resting place at Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel to join her.
The Queen will also spend eternity next to her parents King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002. Her Majesty's sister Princess Margaret, who also passed away in 2002, is also buried at the same cemetery.
The head of the Royal family will be put in her final resting place following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which will take place after a period of mourning for the country.
As OK! previously reported, the Royal family confirmed on Thursday, September 8, that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96-years-old. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the announcement sadly confirmed. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
Following her death, her son Prince Charles embraced his destiny and became King Charles III. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles said in a statement.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," the longest-awaited Heir-apparent noted.