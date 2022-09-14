Queen Elizabeth Died Faithfully Living By Her Late Husband’s Mantra 'Just Get On With It'

After becoming a widow, Her Majesty adopted Philip's attitude after losing him at 99 years old in April 2021. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe shared his thoughts in an interview, admitting that the Queen struggled to live without her partner. The couple was married for 73 years, and Philip frequently accompanied his wife to events throughout her reign.

INSIDE QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S FINAL MOMENTS: WHAT WE KNOW

"I don't think Her Majesty ever fully recovered from the death of the Duke of Edinburgh," Larcombe shared. "We were all amazed at how quickly she got back to work after his funeral and touched that she appeared so determined to follow Philip's famous mantra 'Just get on with it.'"