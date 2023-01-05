Prince Harry Claims Queen Elizabeth II Once Grilled Meghan Markle About Her Political Views On Donald Trump
Asking the tough questions!
It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II wanted to know all about Meghan Markle’s political affiliations, grilling the Suits star on her views surrounding then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during their first encounter.
According to an excerpt obtained from Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, the monarch wasted little time in getting to know her then future daughter-in-law, broaching the subject of the controversial political figure during the pair’s initial meeting at the Royal Lodge estate in Windsor, England, just ahead of the 2016 election.
Though Harry admitted that he could understand why his beloved “Granny” would be curious as to how Markle viewed Trump — noting “everyone in the world” was discussing the divisive Republican — he realized such a conversation wasn’t the greatest idea.
Considering the “no-win game,” as Harry dubbed it, that could potentially stem from the pair discussing The Apprentice alum’s political ambitions, the royal decided to bring up Canada instead, as Meghan had resided in Toronto while working on the USA Network series.
“Granny looked pleased. ‘Commonwealth. Good, fine,’” he remembered of the encounter, noting that the monarch, who passed away last September at age 96, said “she had to be going.”
Yet before heading to her next engagement, the monarch took a moment to offer a special goodbye to not only the Deal or No Deal alum, but also Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank.
“Before reaching the door, Granny looked back to say goodbye to Jack, and to Fergie’s friend,” Harry remembered, referencing royal Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson. “She locked eyes with Meg, gave a wave and a warm smile. ‘Bye,’” he continued.
Yet this is only the most recent revelation surrounding Meghan’s first time meeting the Queen. Last month, the “Archetypes” podcaster got candid about her introduction to the royal in the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.
“There wasn’t some big moment of like, ‘And now you’re going to meet my grandmother,’” she recalled. “I remember being in the car and [Harry] was like, ‘You know how to curtsey right?’ and I just thought it was a joke.”
She later realized that his question was not, in fact, a joke.
“Americans will understand this, we have Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament,” she continued, admitting that her initial curtsey “was like that.”
