Prince Harry Admits To Being 'Sloppily Angry' During 'Cruel Fight' With Meghan Markle That led To Therapy
They may look like the picture-perfect couple, but Prince Harry admitted to having his faults when it comes to their union.
The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed in an excerpt of his memoir, Spare, that he sought counseling after "cruelly" speaking to his wife, Meghan Markle, during a heated argument.
Confessing that he "became touchy" and "snapped" when a conversation with the American actress, 41, "took an unexpected turn," Harry added that he was being "disproportionately, sloppily angry" during the encounter in question.
PRINCE HARRY ADMITS HE DOESN'T REMEMBER PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S WEDDING CEREMONY: MY 'BROTHER WAS GONE FOREVER'
The father-of-two noted that he addressed her so "harshly" that "everything in the room [came] to a stop." The coparents took a "full 15 minutes apart," before Harry and Meghan eventually spoke again in their bedroom.
"She was calm, but said in a quiet, level tone that she would never stand for being spoken to like that," Harry penned in his tell-all, out Tuesday, January 10. "I nodded."
Harry explained that the Suits alum told him she would not "tolerate" that behavior in the future. “She wasn’t going to raise children in an atmosphere of anger or disrespect," he wrote. "She laid it all out, super-clear.”
Going into further detail about their conversation, Harry revealed the Duchess of Sussex asked where his outburst "came from" and whether he “overhear[d] adults speak that way … growing up,” to which the royal replied, “Yes.”
“It came from somewhere deep inside, somewhere that needed to be excavated, and it was obvious that I could use some help with the job,” the red-headed prince remembered. “‘I’ve tried therapy,’ I told her. ‘Willy told me to go. Never found the right person.’ [It] didn’t work.”
PRINCE HARRY CLAIMS PRINCE WILLIAM 'RECOILED' WHEN MEGHAN MARKLE HUGGED HIM FOR THE FIRST TIME
Unsatisfied with his response, Meghan replied, “No. … Try again," as Harry recalled in Spare.
Harry touched on the famed couple's heated feud in the past, talking about how Meghan helped him seek therapy in his The Me You Can’t See in May 2021.
“When she said, ‘I think you need to see someone,’ it was in reaction to an argument we had,” Harry said at the time. “In that argument, not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry.”