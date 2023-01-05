Prince Harry Claims 'Palace Comms Team' Hounded 'Suits' Screenwriters 'To Change' Meghan Markle's Dialogue

"Meg packed up her house, gave up her role in Suits. After seven seasons. A difficult moment for her, because she loved that show, loved the character she was playing, loved her cast and crew — loved Canada," he penned. "On the other hand life there had become untenable."

According to Harry, even before they became engaged, members of The Firm tired to tweak Meghan's storylines, revealing "the show writers were frustrated, because they were often advised by the palace comms team to change lines of dialogue, what her character would do, how she would act."