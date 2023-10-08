OK Magazine
Queen Elizabeth Was 'Suspicious' of Kate Middleton's 'Motives': Source

Oct. 8 2023

Even though it seemed like Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton had a close bond, apparently the matriarch, who died in September 2022, was wary of the mom-of-three.

Queen Elizabeth was wary of Kate Middleton, an insider claimed.

“Most people think they got along really well, but the queen was initially suspicious of her motives,” a source said of Kate, who is married to Prince William. “The queen didn’t fully trust Kate until she gave birth to Prince George. That’s when she knew Kate, like her, would do anything to protect the future king — and therefore the monarchy.”

Apparently, the Queen was also upset at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ditching the royal family and moving to the U.S.

“Elizabeth really doted on Prince Harry, so when he left the fold, she was devastated,” said the source, adding that she truly liked the actress, 42, but though their romance was too quick. “She thought Meghan trapped Harry into marrying too soon.”

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved too fast.

As OK! previously reported, the Queen's diaries are currently being looked at, but King Charles does not want the public to view them.

“He must be tempted to get rid of anything that will tarnish her memory or bring more shame on the family,” said the source. “Queen Elizabeth was one of the most important fi gures of the 20th century, and her papers are of immeasurable historical value, so there are many people working to make sure they are properly preserved. And Charles should know better than anyone that the truth always comes out.”

Queen Elizabeth's diaries may come out.

“King Charles has assigned his mother’s most trusted aide, Paul Whybrew, to gather her private papers, including diaries and copies of letters she sent throughout her nine decades, to be preserved for posterity,” said a palace source, adding that the courtier, whom Elizabeth affectionately called “Tall Paul,” is known as her “secret keeper.”

It's unclear what bombshells the Queen wrote about, but the King "knows the papers are full of bombshells, and he’s relying on Paul to make sure some of them never see the light of day,” said the insider.

The Queen died in 2022.

In Touch spoke to the source.

