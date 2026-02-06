R. Kelly Victim Reshona Landfair Reveals Grooming and Sexual Abuse Began When She Was Just 14, Compares Experience to Prison

Article continues below advertisement

One of R. Kelly's victims is sharing more about her harrowing experience. On the Thursday, February 5, episode of NPR's "All Things Considered," Reshona Landfair, formerly known as "Jane Doe," candidly discussed her suffering at the hands of the disgraced hitmaker (real name Robert Kelly). Landfair — whose new memoir, Who's Watching Shorty?, details her experience with the singer — revealed he began grooming and sexually abusing when she was just 14.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Started Very Innocent'

Source: Fox 32 Chicago/YouTube Reshona Landfair shared that their interactions 'started very innocent' before getting 'uncomfortable.'

"It started very innocent," she told host Juana Summers. "You know, normal exchanges that started to turn like a little uncomfortable or a little more curious." The now 41-year-old went on to explain she was "inexperienced, intimately, sexually" and "going through puberty like girls do at my age." Landfair said she was "blamed and shamed" for what a man 18 years her senior did to her. "Somehow it just became my fault," the author added.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was Everything That I Hear About Prison'

Source: @npr/instagram Reshona Landfair broke down during her interview on NPR's 'All Things Considered.'

Summers then brought up a chapter in her book titled "Kept," in which she talks about being forced by the perverted "Ignition" singer to stay indoors. "As I read about your confinement not being allowed to go out, your dad having to sneak in to see you, it just felt physically suffocating and stunning," Summers said before asking what it was like to "live through," especially at such a young age. "It was everything that I hear about prison," Landfair responded. "The way you eat, the way you wake up, the way you go to sleep. It was very traumatizing. It was very hurtful and lonely."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'They Did It Out of Fear of Losing Me Completely'

Source: @npr/instagram Reshona Landfair was shown being abused by the singer in a video that was made public in 2001.

Landfair was notably featured in an infamous video leaked to the public in 2001 that showed Kelly, now 59, abusing the then-teenager. The footage led to her testimony in the record producer's trials on child pornography and other charges. Touching on the video, Summers questioned the fact that when it was released, Landfair's parents chose to "follow the plan that Kelly set out, which was to deny the truth" and let her "continue to see him." Defending her mom and dad, the former Jane Doe said, "That was a very difficult decision for my parents. They didn't do it on Robert's behalf. They did it out of fear of losing me completely mentally, physically, emotionally."

Source: mega R. Kelly is currently serving 30 years in federal prison.