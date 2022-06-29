R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Federal Prison After Singer Was Found Guilty Of Racketeering & Sex Trafficking

The verdict is in: R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Wednesday, June 29, after he was convicted in federal court last year on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Prior to the decision, prosecutors in New York recommended the disgraced singer be sentenced to 25 years, saying it was adamant in order to "protect the public from further crimes." But according to unsealed documents, which touched upon Kelly's childhood abuse, his attorneys were trying to convince the judge to go easy on him.