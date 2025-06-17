Disgraced Singer R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital After Overdosing in Prison
R. Kelly was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on drugs while incarcerated.
According to his attorney, the infamous R&B singer was put into solitary confinement on June 10 and given anxiety medicine by prison staff. He was also given other medications and instructed to take them.
Three days after, Kelly began to feel "faint" and "dizzy" and said he was seeing "black spots in his vision." He then passed out and was rushed to Duke University Hospital.
Too Much Medicine
According to Kelly's legal team, he got sick due to the high quantities of medication he was given, which they deemed as dangerous.
The news of a drug overdose comes fresh on the heels of his attorneys insisting he was put into solitary confinement as punishment for them filing an emergency motion to protect him from death threats from what he thought were white supremacists in prison.
Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence, having been found guilty of racketeering predicated on criminal conduct, including sexual exploitation of children, forced labor and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity. He was also sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.
A Petition
As OK! reported last year, Kelly filed a petition asking the United States Supreme Court to overturn his s-- crime convictions.
His lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, confirmed the news at the time, stating her client filed paperwork asking a judge to grant a writ of certiorari. She claimed the federal crimes he was convicted of — including engaging in s-- with a minor and child pornography — occurred decades ago and exceed the statute of limitations.
The 2003 PROTECT Act ensures there is no statue of limitations on crimes against children, but Kelly's attorney insisted since her client's actions took place in the 1990s, the law should not apply to the charges made against him, as it didn't exist until years later and Congress never put a clause in place for the act to include crimes that occurred in the past.
A Daughter's Accusation
In late 2024, Kelly's daughter Buku Abi came forward in a documentary to reveal she was sexually abused by the famous crooner when she was a child.
"He was my everything," she shared in the Karma: A Daughter’s Journey documentary. " For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me. I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom."
"I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life and changed who I was as a person and changed the sparkle I had and the light I used to carry," she added.
'I Didn't Know What to Do'
"After I told my mom, I didn’t go over there anymore; my brother [Robert] and sister [Jaah], we didn’t go over there anymore," she continued of the ordeal. "And even up until now I struggle with it a lot."
She noted the abuse took place when she was 8 or 9 years old.
"I just remember waking up to him touching me," she detailed while crying. "And I didn’t know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep."
In 2010, Abi and her mother went to the authorities, but they couldn't do anything, as she had waited too long to come forward.
His attorneys responded to her claims, stating, "Mr. Kelly vehemently denies these allegations. His ex-wife made the same allegation years ago, and it was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and was unfounded.... And the 'filmmakers,' whoever they are, did not reach out to Mr. Kelly or his team to even allow him to deny these hurtful claims."