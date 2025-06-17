Disgraced Singer R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital After Overdosing in Prison

R. Kelly was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on drugs while incarcerated.

According to his attorney, the infamous R&B singer was put into solitary confinement on June 10 and given anxiety medicine by prison staff. He was also given other medications and instructed to take them.

Three days after, Kelly began to feel "faint" and "dizzy" and said he was seeing "black spots in his vision." He then passed out and was rushed to Duke University Hospital.