Tessa Brooks Dishes On New 'Perfect' Fall Clothing Collection — Shop Now
Social media star Tessa Brooks just wrapped up New York Fashion Week with a show-stopping new collection.
For a second time, the 23-year-old teamed up with chic clothing brand L*Space to launch the most aesthetic day-to-night styles of the season.
The Tessa Brooks x L*Space Collection provides you all of the essential outfit options for every occasion. Between offering the cutest travel sets to all new workout wardrobe options, the digital star's newest launch combines chic and sporty all into one must-have drop.
“I'm most looking forward to honestly just being able to wear it," Brooks exclusively told OK! regarding her overwhelming excitement for the curated styles. "We designed this months ago, so I’ve just been patiently waiting to wear this out and be able to show everybody it," the brunette bombshell continued.
All 13 stunning styles from the latest launch can be combined to curate the closet of your dreams. You will never have to stress about what to wear again!
"[This] perfect collection is so comfortable and can be taken from working out to going to a [business] meeting,” Brooks explained regarding the versatility of each desirable design.
"I love hikes, and so I love the colors that you see when you go on hikes, so that was a lot of my inspiration behind the collection," explained the Instagram icon, as the collection showcases beautiful shades of brown, green and blue.
When describing her favorite color from the collection, the influencer quite literally referred to "the brown shade" being chef's kiss.
Most importantly, Brooks simply wanted to make sure each silhouette was as equally comfortable as it was stylish.
The TikTok sensation "wanted [the collection] to be super comfy," while adding how, "it kind of gives [her] Princess Diana vibes."
