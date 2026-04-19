EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Royal Family's 'Crisis Playbook' as It Faces One of Its Greatest Upheavals in History Source: MEGA Inside the royal family's 'crisis playbook' as it faces one of the greatest upheavals in the modern history, a source claims. Aaron Tinney April 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA King Charles is reportedly under pressure after ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.

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Public engagements have continued at pace, while carefully chosen appearances have emphasized relatability and service. A palace source said: "What's happening behind the scenes is far from reactive – it's part of a carefully considered strategy that draws on a long-established crisis playbook the royal household has relied on during previous periods of instability. The priority is to steady the narrative, reinforce a sense of cohesion within the family, and refocus attention on the monarchy's enduring role and responsibilities rather than the immediate controversy."

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The insider added: "What stands out to those observing closely is just how coordinated the response appears. From the King's public appearances to the increased visibility of senior working royals, every element feels intentional. The overarching goal is to project continuity and reassurance at a time when public confidence could easily be shaken, ensuring the institution appears stable even amid significant pressure. One key approach has been to present the royals as more approachable. Charles' recent surprise appearance at a community park run in Sandringham and his hosting of a reception for carers at Windsor Castle were seen as efforts to create relatable moments. At the latter event, interactions with Prime Minister Keir Starmer appeared notably informal, underscoring a shift toward a more accessible image." Another source said: "There's a very deliberate push to make the royal family feel more accessible at a time when public trust is being tested. The thinking is that by creating moments that appear relaxed, personal and relatable, they can soften the impact of the more damaging headlines and remind people that there are human beings behind the institution. It's not an attempt to sidestep or dismiss the seriousness of what's happening – rather, it's about preventing those issues from becoming the sole lens through which the monarchy is viewed. By balancing difficult narratives with more approachable, everyday interactions, they're trying to preserve a broader, more positive perception of the family."

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Source: MEGA Senior royal women have also played a prominent role in the royals' PR push.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.

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Direct communication has also been part of the response. Buckingham Palace has issued statements addressing Andrew's status, including the removal of his titles, while Charles has made clear that legal processes after his brother's recent arrest will proceed without interference. A source said: "At the core of this strategy is an understanding that the monarchy can no longer rely purely on tradition and distance – there's an expectation now for a degree of openness. They recognize that in today's climate, acknowledging the seriousness of the situation and showing a willingness to engage with it is essential to maintaining credibility. At the same time, the guiding principle remains continuity. Whatever challenges arise, the institution is determined to keep operating as it always has, carrying out duties and public engagements without disruption. That balance – between measured transparency and maintaining normality – is what they see as key to demonstrating resilience in a period of sustained pressure."

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Source: MEGA King Charles is still continuing his duties.