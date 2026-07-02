or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Karlie Kloss
OK LogoNEWS

Karlie Kloss Addresses Political Differences With Husband Joshua Kushner's Family

Photo of Karlie Kloss
Source: MEGA

Karlie Kloss recently addressed her political differences with her husband Joshua Kushner's family.

Contact us by Email

July 2 2026, Updated 7:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss isn't holding back her political opinions despite being at odds with her husband Joshua Kushner’s family.

She revealed the same in an interview with Bloomberg Originals on July 1, saying, “Well, I know who I am. I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven’t lost sight of who I am, but also, it’s my husband’s family."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @BloombergOriginals/YouTube

Karlie Kloss said knowing who she is helps her feel grounded in her beliefs.

The 41-year-old businessman’s older brother, Jared Kushner, is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss Claimed Her Upbringing Prepared Her

Image of Karlie Kloss said she doesn't feel isolated among the Kushner family despite disagreeing with their political ideologies.
Source: MEGA

Karlie Kloss said she doesn't feel isolated among the Kushner family despite disagreeing with their political ideologies.

Karlie was also asked how she navigates family occasions, such as dinners and get-togethers with her in-laws.

The main reason behind the question was that these occasions almost always turn into deep political discussions among family members.

“Well, we’re sitting here in St. Louis, which is a blue dot in a red state,” the entrepreneur explained, drawing a similarity between the place and how she feels during such occasions with the Kushner family.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Karlie Kloss

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Karlie Kloss said her upbringing prepared her for awkward conversations with her husband's family on differing political opinions.
Source: MEGA

Karlie Kloss said her upbringing prepared her for awkward conversations with her husband's family on differing political opinions.

“Since as long as I can remember, I’ve always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life,” she added.

The 33-year-old also revealed that despite her close connection to the Trumps, she has “never met President Trump” in her entire life.

Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss Doubled Down on Being a Democrat

Image of Karlie Kloss admitted that she is a Democrat despite her in-laws being Donald Trump supporters.
Source: MEGA

Karlie Kloss admitted that she is a Democrat despite her in-laws being Donald Trump supporters.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel also doubled down on her own political orientation in the interview.

“You know, I’m a Democrat,” she said.

She also explained that she believes that differing political opinions shouldn't stop people from developing a relationship with each other.

“I think it’s possible to have relationships with people who you politically don’t align with,” she added, referring to her marriage to her husband, whom she married in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Karlie Kloss previously said that she 'followed her heart' by marrying Joshua Kushner.
Source: MEGA

Karlie Kloss previously said that she 'followed her heart' by marrying Joshua Kushner.

“I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other,” she concluded.

Karlie previously commented on marrying a person who's on the opposite end of the political spectrum from her in an interview with Diane von Furstenberg on her podcast “InCharge with DVF” in 2020.

“I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it,” she said at the time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.