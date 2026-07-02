Karlie Kloss Addresses Political Differences With Husband Joshua Kushner's Family

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Karlie Kloss isn't holding back her political opinions despite being at odds with her husband Joshua Kushner’s family. She revealed the same in an interview with Bloomberg Originals on July 1, saying, “Well, I know who I am. I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven’t lost sight of who I am, but also, it’s my husband’s family."

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Source: @BloombergOriginals/YouTube Karlie Kloss said knowing who she is helps her feel grounded in her beliefs.

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Karlie Kloss Claimed Her Upbringing Prepared Her

Source: MEGA Karlie Kloss said she doesn't feel isolated among the Kushner family despite disagreeing with their political ideologies.

Karlie was also asked how she navigates family occasions, such as dinners and get-togethers with her in-laws. The main reason behind the question was that these occasions almost always turn into deep political discussions among family members. “Well, we’re sitting here in St. Louis, which is a blue dot in a red state,” the entrepreneur explained, drawing a similarity between the place and how she feels during such occasions with the Kushner family.

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Source: MEGA Karlie Kloss said her upbringing prepared her for awkward conversations with her husband's family on differing political opinions.

“Since as long as I can remember, I’ve always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life,” she added. The 33-year-old also revealed that despite her close connection to the Trumps, she has “never met President Trump” in her entire life.

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Karlie Kloss Doubled Down on Being a Democrat

Source: MEGA Karlie Kloss admitted that she is a Democrat despite her in-laws being Donald Trump supporters.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel also doubled down on her own political orientation in the interview. “You know, I’m a Democrat,” she said. She also explained that she believes that differing political opinions shouldn't stop people from developing a relationship with each other. “I think it’s possible to have relationships with people who you politically don’t align with,” she added, referring to her marriage to her husband, whom she married in 2018.

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Source: MEGA Karlie Kloss previously said that she 'followed her heart' by marrying Joshua Kushner.