Karlie Kloss Addresses Political Differences With Husband Joshua Kushner's Family
July 2 2026, Updated 7:32 a.m. ET
Karlie Kloss isn't holding back her political opinions despite being at odds with her husband Joshua Kushner’s family.
She revealed the same in an interview with Bloomberg Originals on July 1, saying, “Well, I know who I am. I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven’t lost sight of who I am, but also, it’s my husband’s family."
The 41-year-old businessman’s older brother, Jared Kushner, is married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.
Karlie Kloss Claimed Her Upbringing Prepared Her
Karlie was also asked how she navigates family occasions, such as dinners and get-togethers with her in-laws.
The main reason behind the question was that these occasions almost always turn into deep political discussions among family members.
“Well, we’re sitting here in St. Louis, which is a blue dot in a red state,” the entrepreneur explained, drawing a similarity between the place and how she feels during such occasions with the Kushner family.
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“Since as long as I can remember, I’ve always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life,” she added.
The 33-year-old also revealed that despite her close connection to the Trumps, she has “never met President Trump” in her entire life.
Karlie Kloss Doubled Down on Being a Democrat
The former Victoria's Secret Angel also doubled down on her own political orientation in the interview.
“You know, I’m a Democrat,” she said.
She also explained that she believes that differing political opinions shouldn't stop people from developing a relationship with each other.
“I think it’s possible to have relationships with people who you politically don’t align with,” she added, referring to her marriage to her husband, whom she married in 2018.
“I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other,” she concluded.
Karlie previously commented on marrying a person who's on the opposite end of the political spectrum from her in an interview with Diane von Furstenberg on her podcast “InCharge with DVF” in 2020.
“I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it,” she said at the time.