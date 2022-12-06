Danity Kane Alum Aubrey O'Day Spills About Soured Romance With 'Soulmate' Donald Trump Jr.

More than a decade after their introduction on the set of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, Danity Kane alum Aubrey O’Day got candid about her alleged affair with “soulmate,” businessman-turned political figurehead Donald Trump Jr.

“I love him. Love, loved, love. I’ll always have love for him,” she spilled of Trump, the eldest child of former President Donald Trump, noting that their purported romance finally came to a close after the current Trump Organization exec decided to “go be the president’s son.”

“But I saw him choose a life that was inauthentic — for status, power, whatever it is,” the artist continued, adding that she felt “so disappointed in what he became.”