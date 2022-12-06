Danity Kane Alum Aubrey O'Day Spills About Soured Romance With 'Soulmate' Donald Trump Jr.
More than a decade after their introduction on the set of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, Danity Kane alum Aubrey O’Day got candid about her alleged affair with “soulmate,” businessman-turned political figurehead Donald Trump Jr.
“I love him. Love, loved, love. I’ll always have love for him,” she spilled of Trump, the eldest child of former President Donald Trump, noting that their purported romance finally came to a close after the current Trump Organization exec decided to “go be the president’s son.”
“But I saw him choose a life that was inauthentic — for status, power, whatever it is,” the artist continued, adding that she felt “so disappointed in what he became.”
As such O’Day, 38, said that calling off her relationship with the 44-year-old entrepreneur was “very hard,” especially as she felt she needed to “defend the guy” she believed was her “soulmate in life.”
“When I say that [he] was my soulmate, I’m not going to lie. I’m a very honest person, so I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, I had nothing to do with him. He’s ridiculous.’ Like, no, he was just like me,” she elaborated of her since-soured fling.
Yet Trump’s desire for the limelight seemingly changed his perspective, turning him into “a different human,” O’Day claimed.
“I’ve literally been that since I was young, and I’ve always been heavily empathetic. I have a bleeding heart, and I stand up for people that don’t have a voice,” she spilled. “And when I have it, I will use as much of it as I can to push agendas for people that deserve to be seen. And he loved all of those things about me. And the man you’re seeing now probably wouldn’t.”
While the singer alleges that Trump was “fiscally a Republican” at the time of their purported affair, which allegedly occurred while Trump was married to his first wife, Vanessa Trump, the rest of his politics were further left than they are now.
“I just kind of saw him sell out, and I don’t ever want him to see me sell out,” she said.
O’Day’s recent revelations come weeks after the “Show Stopper” songstress spoke out against her former flame’s online persona, condemning the political figure as “a ridiculous joke.”
AUBREY O'DAY REIGNITES FEUD WITH 'PETTY' EX DONALD TRUMP JR. AFTER FLEEING THE STATES: 'HURTS TO SEE YOU PLAYING TO YOUR WEAKEST SELF'
“I wasn’t dating the man that you guys are all seeing today,” O’Day revealed in a sit-down late last month. “I was dating the man before the family chose to create what they created in order to take over this country. And the man that he’s become is a ridiculous joke.”
While O’Day maintains she is “so sad about who he’s become with his platform,” the artist speculated over how much of this transformation was his decision.
“I don’t think he had much of a choice,” O’Day spilled.
AUBREY O'DAY ADDRESSES CLAIMS SHE PHOTOSHOPS VACATION PICS, INSISTS SHE VISITED 'ALL THE LOCATIONS' FEATURED IN HER POSTS
Page Six previously reported on O’Day's recent comments surrounding her famous former flame.