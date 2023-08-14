'Snow White' Star Rachel Zegler Under Fire After Calling Original Film 'Weird': 'Tired of This Pretentious, Toxic Woman'

Rachel Zegler has been labeled a "fake feminist" after interviews for her upcoming role as the star of Snow White resurfaced across social media.

The 22-year-old is facing backlash for her criticism of the original 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, as her remarks left people confused as to why she was casted for the well-acclaimed role of a beloved Disney Princess if she was going to hate on its initial script.