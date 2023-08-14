'Snow White' Star Rachel Zegler Under Fire After Calling Original Film 'Weird': 'Tired of This Pretentious, Toxic Woman'
Rachel Zegler has been labeled a "fake feminist" after interviews for her upcoming role as the star of Snow White resurfaced across social media.
The 22-year-old is facing backlash for her criticism of the original 1937 classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, as her remarks left people confused as to why she was casted for the well-acclaimed role of a beloved Disney Princess if she was going to hate on its initial script.
"I just mean that it's no longer 1937. She's not going to be saved by the prince and she's not going to be dreaming about true love," Zegler detailed during an interview with Variety in September 2022, clarifying what she meant after previously declaring she was bringing a modern edge to the historical character.
"She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true," the West Side Story star explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Addicted To Fashion! Kristen Stewart, Olivia Rodrigo & Other Stylish Celebs Have Been Rocking The Hottest Outfits From Edikted & You Can Too — Get The Looks
- Scarlett Johansson & Disney Settle 'Black Widow' Lawsuit, Terms Of Deal Not Disclosed
- Emma Stone Signs 'Cruella' Sequel Deal Despite Ongoing Disney+ Disputes
That same month, Zegler shared her opinion about the film during an appearance at the Disney D23 Expo — where she further criticized the movie and made questionable comments seemingly generalizing how she expects the public to view the upcoming movie, which is set for release in 2024.
"The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so. There's a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn't do that this time," The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes actress stated. "We have a different approach to what I'm sure a lot of people will assume is a love story just because we cast a guy in the movie."
After the interviews virally resurfaced across the internet, social media users quickly began to express their outrage toward Zegler's controversial statements and behavior.
"If you hate the original this much, why would you want to make the remake. Please make it make sense," one person wrote on TikTok.
"It's just every single interview I have seen her do for this movie is just so, so smug and condescending. Is she supposed to be uplifting us as women? Because it sounds terrible and I don't wanna be included in that part of womanhood," the individual added.
Another angered Snow White fan tweeted: "Rachel Zegler, you are 100 percent wrong about that. This timeless work of art is not one bit 'problematic.' And Disney if you want to get on our good side again, fire the people behind the creative decisions. Because we’re all slowly getting tired of this pretentious, toxic woman."