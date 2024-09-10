or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > rachel zoe
OK LogoNEWS

Rachel Zoe Ditches Her Wedding Ring in First Sighting Since Announcing Divorce From Rodger Berman

rachel zoe seen out ring divorce
Source: mega

Rachel Zoe ditched her wedding ring on September 9 — the same day she announced she and Rodger Berman are divorcing.

By:

Sept. 10 2024, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hours after Rachel Zoe confirmed she and Rodger Berman are getting a divorce, the former was spotted without her wedding ring while attending a launch for Jeremiah Brent’s new Crate & Kids line held at the Hotel Bel-Air on Monday, September 9.

In the photos, which were obtained by a news outlet, the stylist, 53, sported a white flowy gown for the occasion, but there was no ring on that finger.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel zoe seen out ring divorce
Source: @rachelzoe/Instagram

The pair announced their divorce on September 9.

Prior to the event, the mom-of-two shared with her Instagram followers that she and Berman are going their separate ways.

"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have create and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this new time as we navigate this new chapter," she wrote on September 9. "With love and gratitude — Rachel & Rodger."

Article continues below advertisement
rachel zoe seen out ring divorce
Source: @rachelzoe/Instagram

The former flames share two sons.

Article continues below advertisement

The former flames met in 1991 when they both attended George Washington University. They got married in 1998 and welcomed two sons: Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel zoe seen out ring divorce
Source: @rachelzoe/Instagram

Rachel Zoe was spotted out the same night she announced the split.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, the pair seemed in a good place amid the pandemic, which forced them to spend a lot of time together.

MORE ON:
rachel zoe
Article continues below advertisement
rachel zoe seen out ring divorce
Source: @rachelzoe/Instagram

Rachel Zoe met Rodger Berman at George Washington University.

Article continues below advertisement

"We've grown closer as a family. It's amazing," Berman told People.

Added Zoe, "I also think us having a homeschool teacher for them has been life-changing. They both just really found themselves. That's been the best part of this insane awful year, the quality time when normally they're in school all day, we're in work all day, and then we all catch up at night. I, personally, will deeply miss when they go back to school."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

On September 3, Zoe shared some pictures in honor of her birthday, but people were curious where Berman was.

"Closed out Summer in a favorite place by the ocean with my angels 👼 by my side for love and birthday hugs and wishes. I am the luckiest and the most grateful. Thank you for all of the birthday love and the kindest words they are felt deeply with gratitude 🙏 🎂❤️ #LFG," she wrote.

"Where’s Rodg?" one person asked, while another said, "Where's the dad?"

Us Weekly obtained the photo of Zoe.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.