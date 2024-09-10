Rachel Zoe Ditches Her Wedding Ring in First Sighting Since Announcing Divorce From Rodger Berman

Prior to the event, the mom-of-two shared with her Instagram followers that she and Berman are going their separate ways.

"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have create and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this new time as we navigate this new chapter," she wrote on September 9. "With love and gratitude — Rachel & Rodger."