Rachel Zoe Ditches Her Wedding Ring in First Sighting Since Announcing Divorce From Rodger Berman
Hours after Rachel Zoe confirmed she and Rodger Berman are getting a divorce, the former was spotted without her wedding ring while attending a launch for Jeremiah Brent’s new Crate & Kids line held at the Hotel Bel-Air on Monday, September 9.
In the photos, which were obtained by a news outlet, the stylist, 53, sported a white flowy gown for the occasion, but there was no ring on that finger.
Prior to the event, the mom-of-two shared with her Instagram followers that she and Berman are going their separate ways.
"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have create and our countless memories together. Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this new time as we navigate this new chapter," she wrote on September 9. "With love and gratitude — Rachel & Rodger."
The former flames met in 1991 when they both attended George Washington University. They got married in 1998 and welcomed two sons: Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.
In 2021, the pair seemed in a good place amid the pandemic, which forced them to spend a lot of time together.
"We've grown closer as a family. It's amazing," Berman told People.
Added Zoe, "I also think us having a homeschool teacher for them has been life-changing. They both just really found themselves. That's been the best part of this insane awful year, the quality time when normally they're in school all day, we're in work all day, and then we all catch up at night. I, personally, will deeply miss when they go back to school."
On September 3, Zoe shared some pictures in honor of her birthday, but people were curious where Berman was.
"Closed out Summer in a favorite place by the ocean with my angels 👼 by my side for love and birthday hugs and wishes. I am the luckiest and the most grateful. Thank you for all of the birthday love and the kindest words they are felt deeply with gratitude 🙏 🎂❤️ #LFG," she wrote.
"Where’s Rodg?" one person asked, while another said, "Where's the dad?"
