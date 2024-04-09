Rihanna Reveals She Started Dating A$AP Rocky 'With a Lot of Caution': 'COVID Sped Up Our Relationship'

“We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution…I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen. It was just, ‘This is a flower. It’s either going to die or blossom. But I’m going to let it decide itself’…COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family," she divulged.

"And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready…I mean, we didn’t even really talk about it. There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened…I let God lead and just let go. Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it’s not enough. So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad," she continued.