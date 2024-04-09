Rihanna Reveals She Started Dating A$AP Rocky 'With a Lot of Caution': 'COVID Sped Up Our Relationship'
Rihanna revealed when exactly she and A$AP Rocky knew they wanted to take their relationship to the next level after knowing each other for so long.
The pair, who began dating at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, first crossed paths during the VMAs in either 2012 or 2013.
“He grabbed my a--! What year was that? I’m bad with years, so I believe you. So that was the day that we thought we met. At rehearsal, so it was, like, manager to manager, client to client. So when he grabbed my a-- that night, everybody thought I was about to— No, my team was worried that I wanted to have his head on a f-------mantle. [Laughs] But I was like,’ Ah, nah.’ That’s why everybody was like, ‘Oh my god. She likes him,'" the singer, 36, told Interview magazine.
The two later appeared in the rapper's video for "Fashion Killa," but the mom-of-two said they weren't dating at the time.
“H--- no. He asked me to be in a video. Virgil [Abloh] shot that. We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same. We ended up in the same circles a lot. And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other’s brands and products and creative all the time. I would wear his s---, he would show up to my launches. But it wasn’t until the end of 2019…” she said of how their romance began.
According to the "We Found Love" songstress, who shares two sons, RZA and Riot, with Rocky, 35, there was no DM or text that led them to each other.
“We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships. We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts. And so, we started dating with a lot of caution…I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen. It was just, ‘This is a flower. It’s either going to die or blossom. But I’m going to let it decide itself’…COVID sped up our relationship, which I felt like God knew we needed because we were going to start a family," she divulged.
"And had it not been for COVID, we would’ve taken a lot more time to get comfortable with each other, to even know that we were ready…I mean, we didn’t even really talk about it. There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened…I let God lead and just let go. Because in previous relationships, I tried and tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it’s not enough. So when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you’re worthy of being the mother of their kids, it’s a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad," she continued.
The duo recently welcomed their baby in August 2023, and it sounds like they're open to expanding their family even further.
“As many as God wants me to have. I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy," she said.