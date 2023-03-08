Ramona Singer Spills Tea On Next Chapter Of Her Life After 'RHONY' Exit

Singer chats exclusively with OK! at the Bach Boss kick-off party at The Shanghai at Hutong NYC about how she and her 27-year-old have bonded through new business ventures, the best advice she's ever bestowed on Avery and how unbelievably proud she is of her offspring.

"She [Avery] would be with me sometimes in Palm Beach working on this project," Ramona, who now spends most of her time in Florida, spills of the mother-daughter duo both embarking on new journeys. "When I would come up with my logos for HSN or for the Pinot Grigio or my skincare, I'd say, 'What do you think of this?' Now she's was like 'Mom, what do you think of this?'"