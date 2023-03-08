Ramona Singer Spills Tea On Next Chapter Of Her Life After 'RHONY' Exit
Ramona Singer is living her best life in her second act!
Since announcing her reality television exit last year, The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been busy with her booming real estate career and with supporting her daughter, Avery Singer, with the launch of her bachelorette concierge service, Bach Boss.
Singer chats exclusively with OK! at the Bach Boss kick-off party at The Shanghai at Hutong NYC about how she and her 27-year-old have bonded through new business ventures, the best advice she's ever bestowed on Avery and how unbelievably proud she is of her offspring.
"She [Avery] would be with me sometimes in Palm Beach working on this project," Ramona, who now spends most of her time in Florida, spills of the mother-daughter duo both embarking on new journeys. "When I would come up with my logos for HSN or for the Pinot Grigio or my skincare, I'd say, 'What do you think of this?' Now she's was like 'Mom, what do you think of this?'"
"She was asking me for my opinion and now I get to ask her for her opinion," she notes of how they've helped each other in this new chapter. "I share a lot with her and to see how she — from start to finish — worked with someone to develop the website, the way she did her logo, and everything. It's just amazing. I'm blown away."
With the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star solely focused on her career as a broker, she was able to give Avery the best advice possible to become a successful entrepreneur. "I always told her with whatever she did, she has to have a passion because the money will come," Ramona says.
"I told her 'Don't look left. Don't look right. Don't look behind you. Don't look at what the competition is doing. Focus on yourself. Focus on what you want to do and what you want to create,'" she continues of the wisdom she offered her child. "She already has so many bookings. It's really mind blowing. I'm so proud of her."