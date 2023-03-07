'SATC' Creator Candace Bushnell Dishes On Using 'And Just Like That' Characters To Inspire Generations Of Women: 'It's Always Been My Mission'
Candace Bushnell is the ultimate pioneer for women.
The Sex and the City creator and original Carrie Bradshaw has been breaking barriers for decades with her impactful storytelling, authentic point of view and willingness to challenge the status quo.
While talking to OK! at the launch of Avery Singer's new bachelorette concierge service, Bach Boss, at The Shanghai at Hutong NYC, Bushnell dishes about everything from the journey of the characters she created in And Just Like That to her lifelong goal of inspiring women and her advice to Ramona Singer's offspring with her new venture.
"I think the show is really about the characters," the Is There Still Sex in the City? author begins of the revival HBO series. "It's great that the actors still want to do those parts and there's still a big global audience. That's very flattering."
After the publication of her groundbreaking 1996 New York Times Best seller, which spawned one of the most infamous television shows of all time, females where introduced to a new way of existing in the world that did not revolve around being a wife and mother.
"Ever since I was 8 years old, I've been a feminist," the journalist explains. "It's been my mission to inspire women to think outside of the narrow patriarchy of who they can be in the world and what they can do. Sex and the City did a bit of that and that's fantastic. I really got that message out in a broader way. That's really what I'm about."
Bushnell was in attendance at the Wednesday, March 1, event to celebrate The Real Housewives of New York City star's daughter's new service — which helps brides and grooms to-be plan their perfect bachelor and bachelorette weekend.
"I think they'll have lots of triumphs and it's just so exciting," the Carrie Diaries creator gushes of Singer's innovative business. "The whole wedding thing is huge, so I think it's a really great idea."