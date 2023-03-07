'SATC' Creator Candace Bushnell Dishes On Using 'And Just Like That' Characters To Inspire Generations Of Women: 'It's Always Been My Mission'

While talking to OK! at the launch of Avery Singer's new bachelorette concierge service, Bach Boss, at The Shanghai at Hutong NYC, Bushnell dishes about everything from the journey of the characters she created in And Just Like That to her lifelong goal of inspiring women and her advice to Ramona Singer's offspring with her new venture.

"I think the show is really about the characters," the Is There Still Sex in the City? author begins of the revival HBO series. "It's great that the actors still want to do those parts and there's still a big global audience. That's very flattering."