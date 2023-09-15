Rapper Jeezy Files for Divorce From 'The Real' Star Jeannie Mai After 2 Years of Marriage: Report
It's over for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai.
According to court documents, the rapper officially filed for divorce from the former cohost of The Real in Georgia after two years of marriage.
Per the legal papers, Jeezy claimed he had been separated from Jeannie and that the two had a prenuptial agreement in place. He also requested joint custody of their daughter, Monaco, who was born in January 2022.
The end to their romance comes as a bit of a shock, as the stylist recently gushed over the father of her child on Instagram after his book made the New York Times bestsellers list.
"Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir Adversity For Sale has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list. Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist," Jeannie penned in the sweet post.
"This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love," she continued of her then-spouse.
- Bodegas & Jeweled Bodices: OK!'s Exclusive Look Into Pamella Roland's Inspiration For Her 20th Anniversary NYFW Show & SS23 Collection
- Freddy Harteis' Fiancée Lindsey Toole Claims She Doesn't Want To Put Jeannie Mai 'Through What She Put Me Through When I Was Pregnant'
- The Real's Jeannie Mai Jenkins Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Hubby Jeezy After Suffering Heartbreaking Miscarriage
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The estranged pair dated for three years before tying the knot in March 2021. At the time, the world was still in the throws of the COVID-19 pandemic and Jeezy had suddenly lost his mother, leading the two to downsize their big day. "We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate," she explained in an April 2021 interview.
"And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends," Jeannie noted.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution was the first to obtain the court documents.
Vogue conducted the interview with Jeannie.