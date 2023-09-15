OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Jeannie Mai
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Rapper Jeezy Files for Divorce From 'The Real' Star Jeannie Mai After 2 Years of Marriage: Report

mk
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It's over for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai.

According to court documents, the rapper officially filed for divorce from the former cohost of The Real in Georgia after two years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
the real jeannie mai pregnant first child husband jeezy
Source: MEGA

Jeezy has filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai after two years together.

Per the legal papers, Jeezy claimed he had been separated from Jeannie and that the two had a prenuptial agreement in place. He also requested joint custody of their daughter, Monaco, who was born in January 2022.

The end to their romance comes as a bit of a shock, as the stylist recently gushed over the father of her child on Instagram after his book made the New York Times bestsellers list.

Article continues below advertisement
freddy harteis fiancee lindsey toole doesnt want to put jeannie mai through what she put me through pregnant
Source: MEGA

The two share a daughter who was born in January 2022.

"Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir Adversity For Sale has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list. Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist," Jeannie penned in the sweet post.

"This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love," she continued of her then-spouse.

MORE ON:
Jeannie Mai
Article continues below advertisement
freddy harteis fiancee lindsey toole doesnt want to put jeannie mai through what she put me through pregnant
Source: MEGA

Jeannie Mai recently gushed over Jeezy on Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The estranged pair dated for three years before tying the knot in March 2021. At the time, the world was still in the throws of the COVID-19 pandemic and Jeezy had suddenly lost his mother, leading the two to downsize their big day. "We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate," she explained in an April 2021 interview.

"And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends," Jeannie noted.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution was the first to obtain the court documents.

Vogue conducted the interview with Jeannie.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.