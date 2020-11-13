Rapper Jeezy opened up about the moment Jeannie Mai “couldn’t breathe” before she had emergency surgery for a potentially life-threatening condition.

“She began to get sick. She had some problems with her throat, and we took her to the doctor and they gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good,” he said on The Real on Thursday, November 12. “It happened again, and I just started to notice she was having problems breathing.”

Jeannie’s fiancé, rap superstar @Jeezy, walks us through the scary moment he knew something was wrong and gives us an update on her recovery pic.twitter.com/O4pkUSZwNO — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 12, 2020

Then, one morning Mai woke up, and she “couldn’t breathe.”

“I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room,” the artist recalled. “They found something, but they didn’t know.” The pair then consulted with another doctor, who told her she couldn’t compete on Dancing With the Stars anymore.

“You’re done. This is life-threatening. If you don’t get it fixed right now, you could possibly lose your life,'” the doctor told the 41-year-old.

The news was “the hardest thing ever” because Mai is “not a quitter.”

“Right after the surgery, she was trying to figure out how to get back on that show,” Jeezy said. He confirmed that the fashionista is doing well, but it has “been hard to get her to rest.”

“I thank y’all for y’all prayers and y’all support,” he said. “She’s eating everything in the house, but she’s definitely doing well.”

The How Do I Look? host was diagnosed with epiglottitis, which a condition where the small cartilage “lid” that covers the windpipe swells up and blocks airflow to the lungs. It can be a life-threatening condition if left untreated.

She told PEOPLE that it “saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery.”

Last week, Mai shared an emotional video on DWTS from the hospital, where she said she was “absolutely devastated that my journey on Dancing With the Stars has to end this way.”

“I’m just so thankful I had the experience on Dancing With the Stars. It was hands down one of the best journeys of my life, so thank you so much and I love you guys,” she gushed. “I found out that I have a throat abscess, where my tonsils and my throat had gotten so infected that it started permeating to the rest of the areas behind my neck and my ears that I had to get emergency surgery, which is why I’m here now.”

After the surgery, doctors told Mai that if she had “waited one more day, your throat would have closed up.”

DWTS put together a touching video for the contestant, while an emotional Tyra Banks said that Mai was still part of the family until the last episode of the season. “We’re glad that everything went well and that you’re on your way to a speedy recovery,” Banks said.

The 43-year-old rapper popped the question to the brunette beauty in April.

We hope Mai feels better soon!