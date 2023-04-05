Rapper Nelly Acts As Bartender At Florida Event While Passing Out MoShine — Watch

Not only is Nelly a multi-Grammy winning, diamond-selling hip-hop superstar and entrepreneur, but he can now add bartender to his list of accomplishments!

At an event in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, April 4, the rapper, 48, was seen handing out drinks to the crowd.

In exclusive videos obtained by OK!, the "Just a Dream" singer sported a white T-shirt and silver chain necklace as he handed out shots to the crowd from behind the bar.