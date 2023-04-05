Rapper Nelly Acts As Bartender At Florida Event While Passing Out MoShine — Watch
Not only is Nelly a multi-Grammy winning, diamond-selling hip-hop superstar and entrepreneur, but he can now add bartender to his list of accomplishments!
At an event in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, April 4, the rapper, 48, was seen handing out drinks to the crowd.
In exclusive videos obtained by OK!, the "Just a Dream" singer sported a white T-shirt and silver chain necklace as he handed out shots to the crowd from behind the bar.
Though the crowd was packed, Nelly didn't seem fazed, as he kept handing out drinks to everyone who asked for one — and he even took one himself!
One of the reasons Nelly wanted to create MoShine was to give a shout-out to his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.
"I'm taking a country tradition and mixing it up for everyone to enjoy," Nelly said in a statement.
MoShine comes in two fresh flavors, including peach and passion fruit, and is developed in collaboration with the award-winning Piedmont Distillers.
At 60-proof, both spirits are smooth enough for shots and also pair well with a variety of mixers, including lemon-lime soda, sweet tea, lemonade and energy drinks.
"Where I come from, we work hard and play harder, and I want my fans to be able to reach for MoShine anytime they're ready to get the party started," added Nelly, whose signature drink is The Fix, Peach MoShine mixed with Red Bull.
MoShine was first revealed at this week’s WSWA Access Live.
Nelly has made a name for himself, and he hopes to keep dabbling in things he loves.
“I just want people to just remember I worked hard. I always tried to be innovative in some type of way. You know what I mean? I think that was just the key for me,” he said to VIBE. “I think that’s the craft. I think I feel like the first time we’ve ever heard Michael Jackson, he didn’t sound like anybody. And not by any means am I trying to compare myself to the G.O.A.T. or nothing like that, but I’m just saying as far as people in general, putting a stamp on music, and whatever genre of music that they’re in."
MoShine is now rolling out across the country and can be ordered online at DrinkMoShine.com.