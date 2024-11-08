Rashida Jones Gushes Over Dad Quincy Jones 4 Days After Music Icon's Death: 'It Is an Honor to Be Your Daughter'

The Parks and Recreation alum, 48, started off her upload by noting that Quincy was "nocturnal his whole adult life."

"He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed," she recalled. "He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me."