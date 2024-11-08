Rashida Jones Gushes Over Dad Quincy Jones 4 Days After Music Icon's Death: 'It Is an Honor to Be Your Daughter'
Rashida Jones has spoken out a few days after losing her famous father, Quincy Jones, at age 91.
On Thursday, November 7, the actress posted a cute throwback photo of the two on Instagram alongside a touching message that highlighted his career accomplishments and his life as a dad.
The Parks and Recreation alum, 48, started off her upload by noting that Quincy was "nocturnal his whole adult life."
"He kept 'jazz hours' starting in high school and never looked back. When I was little, I would wake up in the middle of the night to search for him. Undoubtedly, he would be somewhere in the house, composing (old school, with a pen and sheet music). He would never send me back to bed," she recalled. "He would smile and bring me into his arms while he continued to work...there was no safer place in the world for me."
"He was a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius," declared the mom-of-one, who shares her son with musician Ezra Koenig. "All accurate descriptions of my father but his music (and ALL of his work) was a channel for his love. He WAS love. He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy."
Rashida concluded her post by writing, "I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever."
Rashida's friends sent their support via the comments section, with Gwyneth Paltrow writing, "So heartbroken. I love you so much."
"Love you so much Rashida! Thinking of you and your family," said Tracee Ellis Ross. "Holding you in a tight embrace."
She also received kind words from The Office costar Ed Helms, Natalie Portman, Elizabeth Banks and more.
As OK! reported, the late star's publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed on Monday, November 4, that the music producer passed away the day prior at his home in Bel Air, Calif., while surrounded by his loved ones.
"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing," the family said in a statement. "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."
"He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created," they continued. "Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity."