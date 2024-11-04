or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Legendary Music Producer Quincy Jones Dead at 91

quincy jones dead
Source: mega

Quincy Jones, who worked with Michael Jackson and Frank Sinatra, has died at 91 years old, his family confirmed.

By:

Nov. 4 2024, Published 7:18 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Quincy Jones, the legendary music producer who worked with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and more, has died at 91 years old, a news outlet confirmed on Monday, November 4.

The late star's publicist, Arnold Robinson, said he passed away on Sunday, November 3, at his home in Bel Air, surrounded by his family.

Article continues below advertisement
quincy jones dead
Source: @quincyjones/Instagram

Rashida Jones with her late father.

Article continues below advertisement

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

"He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”

Article continues below advertisement
quincy jones dead
Source: @quincyjones/Instagram

Quincy Jones was a father to seven kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days before his death on November 1, Jones — who shares daughter Martina with his ex-wife Ulla Andersson along with their son Quincy III, 55, in addition to Jolie, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jeri Caldwell, daughter Rachel, whom he shares with Carol Reynolds, Kidada and Rashida Jones, whom he shares with ex-wife Peggy Lipton and Kenya, whom he shares with Nastassja Kinski — gave a sweet shout-out to Martina on her 58th trip around the sun.

"Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!! 🎉. So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally 🫶🏾💜," he wrote via Instagram.

MORE ON:
Breaking News

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
quincy jones dead
Source: @quincyjones/Instagram

The music producer shared one final message for his daughter Martina via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Quincy rose to fame by working with some music giants, including Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin and more. He produced "It's My Party" for Lesley Gore, who went on to be one of the youngest singers to reach No. 1 on the charts. He also worked with Michael on his solo albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2023, Quincy seemed to know that he didn't have too much time left on this Earth with his loved ones.

"Each year is an absolute GIFT, but man...to make it to 90?!...This is the day that you dream about, but never really believe would be a possibility. So, to have finally met this number in person...all I can say is...Thank u GOD! I'm here to stay & play! YOLO-SO-KOKOP.S. Hope to see all-a-y'awl at my 90th bday concert at the @hollywoodbowl on 7/28 & 7/29!…xo," he wrote via Instagram at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
quincy jones dead
Source: @quincyjones/Instagram

Quincy Jones died on November 3.

People obtained the statement.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.