Legendary Music Producer Quincy Jones Dead at 91
Quincy Jones, the legendary music producer who worked with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and more, has died at 91 years old, a news outlet confirmed on Monday, November 4.
The late star's publicist, Arnold Robinson, said he passed away on Sunday, November 3, at his home in Bel Air, surrounded by his family.
“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”
"He is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly; we take comfort and immense pride in knowing that the love and joy, that were the essence of his being, was shared with the world through all that he created. Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”
Just days before his death on November 1, Jones — who shares daughter Martina with his ex-wife Ulla Andersson along with their son Quincy III, 55, in addition to Jolie, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jeri Caldwell, daughter Rachel, whom he shares with Carol Reynolds, Kidada and Rashida Jones, whom he shares with ex-wife Peggy Lipton and Kenya, whom he shares with Nastassja Kinski — gave a sweet shout-out to Martina on her 58th trip around the sun.
"Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos1!! 🎉. So proud to be yo papa! Big hug, I love you eternally 🫶🏾💜," he wrote via Instagram.
Quincy rose to fame by working with some music giants, including Paul Simon, Aretha Franklin and more. He produced "It's My Party" for Lesley Gore, who went on to be one of the youngest singers to reach No. 1 on the charts. He also worked with Michael on his solo albums Off the Wall, Thriller and Bad.
In March 2023, Quincy seemed to know that he didn't have too much time left on this Earth with his loved ones.
"Each year is an absolute GIFT, but man...to make it to 90?!...This is the day that you dream about, but never really believe would be a possibility. So, to have finally met this number in person...all I can say is...Thank u GOD! I'm here to stay & play! YOLO-SO-KOKOP.S. Hope to see all-a-y'awl at my 90th bday concert at the @hollywoodbowl on 7/28 & 7/29!…xo," he wrote via Instagram at the time.
