Ray J Hospitalized With Slowing Heartbeat After Being Knocked Unconscious During MMA Fight Amid Death Fears
May 26 2026, Updated 5:17 p.m. ET
Ray J has been hospitalized for two days after being knocked unconscious by YouTuber Supa Hot Fire during a highly-publicized MMA match on Saturday, May 23.
The 45-year-old checked himself into a hospital in Las Vegas two hours after the brutal matchup, with sources telling TMZ he remains under medical supervision as doctors race to figure out what is wrong with the rapper.
Doctors are looking to confirm whether the "One Wish" hitmaker suffered a concussion and noted concerns of Ray J's heart beating slower.
During the second round of the celebrity MMA match at livestreamer Adin Ross' UFC Apex event in Las Vegas on Saturday, Ray J suffered a brutal blow from Supa Hot Fire that knocked him unconscious.
In video footage of the harsh hit, Ray J appeared disoriented while sliding down the roped perimeter and falling onto the ground.
'We Took an L Tonight'
He was eventually able to get back up, but had to sit on a stool. The match’s completion was signaled by a referee shortly after.
Ray J seemed sour after the fight, hinting his opponent didn’t follow a supposed plan for the matchup.
“D--- bro … like that? For real … that's janky as f---,” Ray J complained. “I don't want to say too much because I don't want to get nobody in trouble, but d--- … we took an L tonight. You know how much money we lost? Wow … wow."
- Ray J Shares 'Miracle' Health Update After 'Almost Dying' From Heart Issues
- Bedridden Ray J, 45, May Go to Crisis-Stricken Haiti to Treat His 'Black Heart' After Doctors Told Him He Has Just Months to Live
- Ray J Performs With Blood Pouring From His Eyes and Patch on Chest After Revealing His Heart Turned 'Black'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ray J's hospitalization comes amid a slew of health concerns surrounding the R&B singer after he expressed fears about his own death in recent months.
The Envy actor claimed he didn't have long to live after being hospitalized for heart issues and pneumonia earlier this year.
'2027 Is Definitely a Wrap for Me'
"2027 is definitely a wrap for me," Ray J eerily predicted during an Instagram Live in January, alleging his heart had gone "black" from years of drug and alcohol abuse.
Still, Ray J insisted he felt “invincible” and later thanked fans for support via a social media video.
'My Health Is Not OK'
"I want to thank everybody for praying for me," he expressed at the time. "I was in a hospital. My heart's only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right."
“My health is not OK, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me,” Ray J confessed.